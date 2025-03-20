Manchester United are set to undergo a scouting mission on Friday evening as they hunt for a new striker, according to reports - with Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Ekitike thought to be in their sights ahead of Ruben Amorim making a potential summer move.

Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have both been in poor goalscoring form this season, scoring just six Premier League goals between them - and that has seen United suffer in the table.

A striker is needed in the summer and with Ekitike on international duty, United scouts will take in his performance to weigh up whether he could be the right talisman to end their woes in the current campaign.

Report: Man Utd Set For Ekitike Scouting Mission This Week

The Red Devils will be in the market for a new striker in the summer window

The report by the Daily Mail states that United scouts will be on high alert when England's under-21 side face France's young guns on Friday night - with Ekitike coming up against some of the best talent that the Premier League has to offer.

Hugo Ekitike's Premier League statistics - Eintracht Frankfurt squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 13 2nd Assists 4 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 1.4 =2nd Shots Per Game 3.5 2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.6 2nd Match rating 7.31 1st

Both teams have two of the best young squads on the continent heading towards next summer's tournament, and with Ekitike set to come up against the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite and Rico Lewis in defence, it will be a good litmus test as to how he could perform in the Premier League.

A new forward has been deemed as an 'essential' piece of the puzzle for Amorim, with the Red Devils boss keen on securing a striker who can run in behind, as well as ease the burden on Hojlund - who only bagged his first Premier League goal in 14 games against Leicester City on Sunday evening.

Ekitike has been on fire at Frankfurt in recent weeks, and is a start that United are looking at 'closely' - with his goals set to be the key between Frankfurt securing Champions League football for next season or not, having lost Omar Marmoush to United's local rivals, Manchester City, in the January transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hugo Ekitike has nine caps for France at youth level, scoring twice.

Liam Delap is also of interest to United, having had a solid debut Premier League campaign at Ipswich Town - and he is also set to feature in the Young Lions' clash across the Channel, in a double-whammy for United scouts to decide on their new targets.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 19-03-25.

