Manchester United have called youngster Sekou Kone into first-team training for the first time ahead of their Europa League clash with Fenerbahce this week.

The Red Devils have a host of injury problems in the squad with at least nine players either ruled out or doubtful for the midweek fixture in Istanbul, as Erik Ten Hag looks to secure the team's first victory in the competition this season after draws against FC Twente and FC Porto so far this season.

Captain Bruno Fernandes is suspended for the game while Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount are injured and all of Toby Collyer, Casemiro and Dan Dore are set to be assessed ahead of the game, leaving the Dutch coach short of options in midfield to choose from.