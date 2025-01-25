Alvaro Carreras is open to returning to Manchester United should the club fail to sign Ruben Amorim's top left wing-back target, Patrick Dorgu, according to The United Stand's Sam C.

The Red Devils are pursuing a deal for Dorgu but have failed to agree on a fee with Leece for the versatile Danish winger - their latest offer was snubbed, and they are yet to meet his £34 million valuation, as per Fabrizio Romano. The 20-year-old is keen on the move, and talks are continuing, but time is running out to strike a deal before the transfer window closes on February 3.

Carreras is a possible alternative, and he's shining at left-back for Benfica this season, making the transfer chiefs at Old Trafford look foolish. The Spaniard was allowed to leave initially on loan to La Liga club Girona in the summer of 2023 despite Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia's recurring injury issues. He then headed to the Estadio do Dragao on loan before securing a permanent £5 million switch last summer.

Alvaro Carreras Prepared To Return To United

The Red Devils Could Turn To Their Ex-Academy Star If Dorgu Deal Fails

Carreras is 'open' to returning to Manchester United, where he didn't make a single senior appearance - he lifted the lid on this frustrating lack of opportunities under former manager Erik ten Hag, who 'didn't count on him'. He was a regular for the Red Devils' U21s, managing four goals and 10 assists in 47 games, but seemingly didn't do enough to convince the higher-ups to use him during Shaw and Malacia's spells on the sidelines.

Alvaro Carreras Stats (Liga Portugal 2024-25) Appearances 17 Goals 2 Assists 1 Expected Assists (xA) 1.22 Key Passes 1.0 Accurate Long Balls 2.6 (52%) Accurate Crosses 0.8 (28%) Interceptions Per Game 1.2 Tackles Per Game 2.1 Balls Recovered Per Game 5.6 Successful Dribbles 0.9 (48%) Ground Duels Won 3.6 (57%)

United inserted a purported £16.8 million (€20 million) buy-back clause in the deal that took Carreras to Benfica. ESPN reports that the club are 'seriously considering re-signing their former full-back' and have had scouts watch him in action this season. He's also believed to have a £42 million (€50 million) release clause in his contract, and Barcelona and Real Madrid have reportedly shown interest.

Amorim is eager to sign a new left wing-back to implement further his 3-4-3 system, which is still in its early stages and needs a wing-back of Dorgu and Carreras' profiles. The latter is renowned for his defensive abilities, and he is also excellent going forward and offering support on the overlap, described by FC Wonderkid founder Alex Brice as 'the best fullback currently playing in Portugal'. He has over four years left on his contract but appears willing to reunite with United if a Dorgu deal doesn't occur.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 25/01/2025.

