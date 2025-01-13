Manchester United have been linked with a move to sign Jonathan David on a free transfer this summer, reports have stated - with the Red Devils reportedly now 'seriously considering' a move for the Canadian international, with his contract set to expire in the summer.

The New York-born star has 82 goals in 163 Ligue 1 games for Lille, which is slightly more than a goal per game in Les Dogues colours, and that tally will be enough to tempt bigger sides into making a move for his services.

Report: Man Utd 'Seriously Considering' Jonathan David Move

The attacker will be on various radars in 2025

The report from TuttoJuve states that David represents a 'golden opportunity' for United, with his Lille contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Jonathan David's Ligue 1 statistics - Lille record by season Season Appearances Goals 2020-21 37 13 2021-22 38 15 2022-23 37 24 2023-24 34 19 2024-25 19 11

Ruben Amorim's side are 'seriously considering' a move for the Lille star, who has been one of the most consistent attackers in Ligue 1 over the past half decade, though it appears that there could be a frantic race for his services, with Juventus also being touted for a move for his services. United have been admirers, but with no transfer fee to pay should he run his contract in France down, it's seen plenty of other clubs take a keen interest in his signature and that could cause problems for the Red Devils.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have failed to impress in the Premier League for the Red Devils this season, with the club sitting in the bottom half of the table by a five-point margin. United have never finished lower than eighth in the top-flight, and run a real risk of doing so if they don't sort their goalscoring woes out in the coming weeks - and David would be a huge help going into next season with the attacker also able to play across the front three of their front line.

Marcus Rashford and Antony have been touted with the exit door, having both suffered greatly over the past 18 months, and if they are to depart, then a deal for David could be the perfect tonic to add numbers in terms of squad depth and quality.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jonathan David has 31 goals in 59 games for Lille.

David's 15-goal haul in the French top-flight back in 2020/21 saw them trump Paris Saint-Germain for the title, which remains the only time since 2016 that PSG haven't won the league - but if the star, who has been labelled 'one of the best strikers in the world' does depart for pastures new, Lille will find it even more hard-pressed to challenge the capital outfit for silverware.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 13-01-25.

