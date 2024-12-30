Manchester United have shown ‘serious interest’ in Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen in the last few hours, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Red Devils, alongside Serie A giants Juventus, have been named as admirers of the 28-year-old Denmark international, who will enter the final 18 months of his contract at Camp Nou in January.

Juventus are said to be considering Christensen seriously ahead of business reopening next month and are contemplating signing him on loan as a short-term solution to their injury crisis, with the likes of Bremer and Juan Cabal unavailable.

Christensen has played only once for Barcelona this season and remains on the sidelines after undergoing surgery for an ACL injury last month.

The ‘relentless’ Danish centre-back joined the Catalans in 2022 on a free transfer from Chelsea, having spent a decade in West London and made 161 first-team appearances, including 93 in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Christensen has made 75 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

It remains to be seen whether United will act on their reported interest in the Dane, given their priorities may lie elsewhere ahead of their first transfer window under Ruben Amorim.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Red Devils are thought to be targeting a new left-sided defender to replace the injured Luke Shaw and have also placed their focus on a new midfielder, considering their ageing options, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

United could also target a new striker in January, but that may depend on departures, especially Marcus Rashford’s, who is now heavily linked with a move away after revealing he is ‘ready for a new challenge’ away from Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old has been dropped by Amorim from the matchday squad for United’s last four games, and it remains uncertain whether he will make his return in their final test of 2024, at home to Newcastle.

United are 14th in the Premier League after 18 games, having won just once in their last five fixtures.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-12-24.