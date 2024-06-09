Highlights Manchester United want to sell Jadon Sancho for £40million this summer.

United are prepared to take a significant hit on the England winger after signing him for £73million.

Sancho fell out with United manager Erik ten Hag at the beginning of the 2023-24 season.

Manchester United want to sell Jadon Sancho this summer and are looking to bring in £40million for the England winger. Fabrizio Romano reports that United will push ahead with their plan to sell Sancho irrespective of the decision they take with manager Erik ten Hag.

United tracked Sancho for several years dating back to his days as a youngster at Manchester City and finally signed him in 2021, parting with £73million to bring him in from Borussia Dortmund. Sancho was electric during his first spell at Dortmund but has never looked like replicating that form over the last three years.

Sancho Fell Out With Ten Hag

Winger was exiled after accusing United boss of lying

Sancho joined United when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was manager and also played under Ralf Rangnick during his first season at the club. When Erik ten Hag took over in 2022, he granted Sancho a significant period of time off to work on his physical and mental well-being.

Sancho showed glimpses of his quality after returning to the team in February 2023, but by September his relationship with Ten Hag had hit the rocks after Sancho effectively accused the manager of lying about why he had been left out of United's squad to face Arsenal. Sancho has not played for United since and spent the second half of the season on loan at Dortmund.

Sancho shone in the first leg of Dortmund's Champions League semi-final victory over Paris Saint-German but on the whole did not hit the heights that he scaled during his spell in Germany, scoring just three goals in 21 appearances.

Dortmund Keen on Another Loan Deal

United would prefer permanent exit

Dortmund are reportedly among the clubs interested in signing Sancho, but would prefer another loan deal. United's squad is in need of strengthening this summer, particularly in the centre of defence and the centre of midfield, but they must sell players in order to make big-money signings while also complying with Financial Fair Play restrictions.

Taking to Instagram after Dortmund lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League final on June 1, Sancho wrote: "I want to thank everyone involved at such an amazing club. I can’t thank you enough for welcoming me back the way you all have during these last 6 months. Thank you to Edin Terzic, Sebastian Kehl and Hans-Joachim Watzke for believing in me and bringing me back. Finally a special thank you to the BVB fans. Your support is amazing and I’m forever thankful for you all!"