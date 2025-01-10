Manchester United would likely demand close to £100m for their midfield starlet Kobbie Mainoo if they were to consider letting him leave, The Independent journalist Miguel Delaney has revealed.

While the 19-year-old’s prefers to stay at his boyhood club, the Red Devils would only entertain selling Mainoo for ‘a huge fee’ amid growing interest from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

A surprising report from David Ornstein suggested this week that United could reluctantly consider the departures of both Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho, with no player viewed as untouchable under manager Ruben Amorim.

Although the two youngsters are seen as integral to the Portuguese manager’s plans, their exits would help United comply with financial regulations, as both are classed as homegrown products.

Man Utd Want Huge Fee for Mainoo

Chelsea are interested in move

Delaney, writing for the Reading the Game newsletter, revealed that it would take a significant fee for Man United to consider selling Mainoo to a Premier League rival:

“Chelsea do indeed have interest in Kobbie Mainoo, but his preference is naturally to stay at Manchester United. It would take a huge fee, close to £100m, to test that.”

Mainoo has been an important player for United since Amorim took charge in November and arguably delivered his best performance of the season in their 2-2 draw with Liverpool last weekend.

The 19-year-old has made 17 appearances for United in all competitions this season, including 14 in the Premier League, where he has started the last six games.

United are expecting major departures in January to improve their chances of securing reinforcements for Amorim, with players like Casemiro, Marcus Rashford and Christian Eriksen reportedly likely to leave.

The Red Devils are understood to be prioritising a new left-sided wing-back in the winter market, with Paris Saint-Germain star Nuno Mendes still among their options.

Kobbie Mainoo's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 14 Goal-creating actions 1 Pass accuracy % 86.6 Shot-creating actions per 90 1.97 Successful take-ons per 90 1.64 Minutes played 1,098

