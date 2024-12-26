Manchester United are set to be rivaled by Real Madrid in the race to sign Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net. The Italian full-back has been in fine form at the San Siro this season, and his performances haven't gone unnoticed.

Dimarco, 27, has been an ever-present for Simone Inzaghi's Inter, appearing 19 times across all competitions with three goals and five assists. He's a versatile left-back who also excels at left wing-back, which bodes well for Ruben Amorim's United, who are eager to bolster their options in this position.

The 28-cap Italy international starred for his national team during their UEFA Nations League campaign. He struck in Gli Azzurri's 3-1 win over France and posted one of four assists in a 4-1 victory against Israel. His exploits in that win earned praise from Italian journalist Paolo Condo, who deemed him 'one of the best wing-backs in the world'.

Dimarco would be a huge coup for United as Tyrell Malacia has struggled since returning from 17 months on the sidelines, while Luke Shaw remains on the injury table. Malacia has come under fire for below-par performances, including in the Red Devils' shocking 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at home (December 22).

Manchester United Face Competition From Real Madrid For Dimarco

The La Liga giants are prepared to spend heavily on the Italian

Manchester United will have to see off competition from Real Madrid to secure Dimarco's signature as Los Blancos look to strengthen Carlo Ancelotti's defense. The Italian coach has dealt with his own defensive issues at the Santiago Bernabeu. Ferland Mendy's inconsistencies have been a concern, while the inexperienced Fran Garcia has yet to win over his manager.

Federico Dimarco Serie A stats (2024-25) Appearances 15 Goals 3 Assists 3 Big Chances Created 11 Key Passes 2.1 Ground Duels Won 1.3 (53%) Succesful Dribbles 0.2 (50%)

Madrid is willing to offer up to €70m for Dimarco, who has two years left on his contract. This fee could entice Inter to sell as the Serie A heavyweights are still trying to improve the club's financial health.

The two European giants are said to acknowledge the Italian as an elite full-back who can improve either squad. He has years of top-level experience, having joined Inter from Swiss outfit FC Sion eight years ago for €3.9 million.

Related 10 Best Left-Backs in World Football Right Now [Ranked] There are some exceptional left-back in the world right now, ranging from Andy Roberston to Alphonso Davies.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 26/12/2024.