Kylian Mbappe could be on his way to the Premier League this summer.

Reports have linked two clubs in England with a move for the Paris Saint-Germain forward after news broke that the French side were open to selling him.

French outlet L’Equipe reported last night that Mbappe had told PSG that he would not be activating the contract extension clause in his contract.

That would have kept him at the club until 2025, but his deal is now set to expire next summer.

PSG are not willing to take the chance of Mbappe leaving for nothing next year, and reports have revealed they might be forced to sell their star player this summer.

Where could Mbappe move to?

The Frenchman’s departure from PSG would be the biggest story of the transfer window.

However, a report from The Times has stated that the French club would hope to secure a deal whereby the 24-year-old would stay at the Parc des Princes for another season, before moving on for a fee at a later date.

And that same report has revealed that Chelsea are one of the clubs who are interested in securing his services.

He would be a game-changing signing for the Blues, who are in dire need of a goalscorer.

They registered an interest in Mbappe last season when he was linked with a move away before later signing a contract extension.

However, they will reportedly face competition from another Premier League rival.

The Daily Mail have reported that Manchester United are also weighing up a move for Mbappe.

They are in the market for a striker and have been linked with a move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

However, the Mail writes that they will only put an offer in for Mbappe once the takeover of the club is completed.

Any deal for the 24-year-old will likely be at an extortionate price too. Julien Laurens and ESPN have reported that the PSG want at €150M (£130m) for their man.

Mbappe wants Real Madrid

But both English clubs will likely be competing with Spanish giants, Real Madrid.

Mbappe was closely linked with a move to Los Blancos last summer before he extended his stay in Paris.

However, Sky Sports are reporting that the 14-time Champions League winners are in pole position, as the French attacker’s heart is set on joining Real.

The Spanish side are currently searching for a replacement for Karim Benzema, who is joining Al-Ittihad this summer.

And Mbappe would be a more than adequate replacement, having scored 212 goals in 260 games for Paris Saint-Germain.