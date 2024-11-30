Manchester United are reportedly set to get "really serious" for Bayern Munich star, Alphonso Davies, and could make a move as early as the January transfer window, according to Christian Falk. The Canadian, who has previously been linked heavily with Real Madrid, now appears to be firmly on United's radar, with Ruben Amorim keen to strengthen the left-back position as part of his club rebuild at Old Trafford.

The former Sporting boss recently took over as the Red Devils' manager and has already injected cautious optimism into the club. There is plenty more to come from him, but particularly given his track record at his previous club, there is an air of excitement in Manchester, and the Red Devils' top brass are reportedly willing to invest in his ideologies in the hopes of bringing the club back to title-challenging status.

United Considering a Surprise Swoop for Real Madrid Target Davies

Amorim is eager to reinforce at left-back

The left-back situation at Old Trafford has been a long-standing issue, and current options, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, have displayed an unreliable fitness record which has often forced Diogo Dalot into the position. In Amorim's initial tactical selections, the wing-backs play a key role in maintaining width for the team, and a reinforcement in this regard may be considered a high priority as a result.

Davies, considered among the best wing-backs on the planet, is purportedly nearing an exit from the Allianz Arena, and though Real Madrid were previously considered among the front-runners, Falk notes that Manchester United are also lurking in the race and could make a surprise move. Via the Daily Briefing, the journalist wrote:

"So, you see that a transfer exit is very likely for Davies. Real Madrid, as things currently stand, are still a little bit angry about the transfer poker. The agents are dealing with other clubs, which could be all the chance Manchester United need to come to the table. However, I heard that United are still waiting on Ruben Amorim and what he’s planning to do in the January window. He wants to work with the squad first and then make a decision. After that, they could get really serious about Alphonso Davies."

Alphonso Davies' 2024/25 Bundesliga statistics Matches 10 Assists 1 Key passes per 90 2.07 Progressive passes per 90 7.17 Tackles won per 90 1.20 Successful take-ons per 90 1.74

At the moment, nothing is signed and sealed between Madrid and Davies, leaving the door open wide enough for United to break through should they wish. Alongside the 24-year-old, the Premier League outfit have also shortlisted Bournemouth's Milo Kerkez and AC Milan's Theo Hernandez as potential options, and a left-back signing in 2025 is looking increasingly likely to come to fruition.

