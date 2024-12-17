Manchester United could finalise an agreement to extend Amad Diallo’s expiring contract before the end of December, according to Football Insider.

The Red Devils are reportedly advancing well in talks to prolong the 22-year-old’s stay at Old Trafford, with less than seven months remaining on his current deal.

A new contract is expected to be announced ‘imminently’, as the remaining discussions are believed to be a formality after United prioritised Amad’s contract extension in recent weeks.

The Ivorian winger has become a key player under Ruben Amorim in recent matches and was pivotal in United’s 2-1 victory over Manchester City on Sunday.

Amad’s efforts helped United secure a crucial win at the Etihad, as he won a penalty in the second half and scored the decisive goal in the dying minutes to claim all three points for the Red Devils.

The £37m forward has been in impressive form lately, contributing at least one goal or assist in five of his last six Premier League appearances for United.

It comes as no surprise that the club are now eager to recognise his growing importance to the first team with a new deal, despite having the option to trigger a one-year extension in his current contract.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Amad has scored four goals and provided six assists in 23 appearances for United this season.

Amad is one of five players whose contracts are set to expire at Old Trafford, alongside first-team veterans Christian Eriksen, Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton.

While the futures of some remain uncertain heading into 2025, Maguire recently gave an update on his potential new deal, suggesting talks with the club are progressing ‘positively’.

The 31-year-old, like Amad, has a one-year extension clause in his contract, but it remains unclear whether United will trigger that option or reward him with a multi-year deal.

The Red Devils are currently 14th in the Premier League after 16 matches and will face Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup on Thursday.

Amad Diallo's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 14 Goals 2 Assists 6 Expected goals 2.0 Expected assisted goals 2.2 Minutes played 886

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-12-24.