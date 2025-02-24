Manchester United could miss out on both Liam Delap and Benjamin Sesko this summer, with Premier League rivals ‘optimistic’ about landing the duo, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are reportedly targeting a new striker for Ruben Amorim in the offseason but may have to look elsewhere, with Delap and Sesko emerging as targets for Chelsea and Arsenal, respectively.

According to Jacobs, Chelsea are seen as front-runners for Delap and remain positive about signing the 22-year-old after the season, regardless of whether Ipswich Town are relegated.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are confident of securing one of their primary targets in Sesko, despite multiple English clubs closely monitoring the Slovenian international.

Man United Dealt Delap and Sesko Blow

Chelsea and Arsenal leading the chase

Jacobs, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, revealed that while United have looked at both Delap and Sesko, they could miss out on each of them this summer:

“I think at this stage, Chelsea are front-runners for Liam Delap, and the expectation is that whether Ipswich go down or stay up, he will likely leave this summer. “And it seems pretty clear right now, unless Alexander Isak and a Newcastle exit influences the situation, that Arsenal feel most optimistic about Benjamin Sesko. “Chelsea are optimistic about Liam Delap, but also have Sekso on their list. And Manchester United have looked at both of those players, but could well miss out on each of them.”

United are expected to have a busy first summer under Amorim, with four key signings targeted ahead of the transfer window reopening.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Red Devils are prioritizing a new first-choice striker, a defensive midfielder, a centre-back and another wing-back.

United have struggled in front of goal this Premier League campaign, scoring just 30 goals in 26 games – only Southampton, Leicester, Ipswich and Everton have managed fewer.

They will next face Ipswich Town at home on Wednesday before taking on Fulham in the FA Cup fifth round at the weekend.

Ruben Amorim's Man United Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 15 Wins 4 Draws 3 Losses 8 Points per game 1.00

