Manchester United have placed their sights on landing Lille striker Jonathan David on a free transfer this summer, according to Fichajes.

The Red Devils are reportedly ‘looking to get ahead of competition’ and add the Canadian international to the squad when his contract in France runs out, with Ruben Amorim particularly keen on the deal.

The Portuguese tactician was restricted to just one January signing in Patrick Dorgu and is eager to bolster his squad further when the market reopens in the summer.

United are reportedly prioritising the signing of a new first-choice striker in the offseason, with Ipswich Town ace Liam Delap also on the shortlist.

Man United Eyeing Jonathan David

Keen on signing the 25-year-old

According to Fichajes, several clubs in Europe are following David closely ahead of his contract expiry at Lille, including Man United, who are now ‘working to convince’ the 25-year-old.

David has been a standout for Lille over the past couple of seasons and has established himself as ‘one of the best strikers in the world’, according to Tony Marinaro.

The Canadian international was linked with a January move to the Premier League but reportedly opted to keep his options open until the summer, despite interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David has scored 20 goals and provided nine assists in 36 appearances across all competitions this season.

Man United are anticipating a busy first summer under Amorim and have reportedly earmarked four positions in need of reinforcement.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Red Devils could look to sign a new striker, defensive midfielder, centre-back and left wing-back.

While a new striker remains a priority, centre-back additions also seem necessary given Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans are on expiring contracts, while Lisandro Martinez is out with a long-term injury.

Jonathan David's Lille Stats (2024/25) Games 36 Goals 20 Assists 9 Minutes per goal 146 Minutes played 2,919

