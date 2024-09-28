Manchester United are expected to offer Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo new contracts soon with both players set to be given significant boosts in their wages, journalist Ben Jacobs exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Mainoo enjoyed his breakthrough campaign in the United first team last season, starting 24 league games and scoring three times for Erik ten Hag's side in 2023/24, looking 'fearless' in his displays. Meanwhile, Diallo struggled with injury last year, but has become an integral part of the Dutchman's attacking set-up this time around, starting four of the Red Devils' five league games so far.

With the pair of youngsters both purportedly earning below £30,000 a week, the duo are due for a substantial pay rise that reflects their prominence in the United team. Jacobs has revealed that fresh deals can be expected, and that the players' new salaries will place them in the top 15 earners within the Old Trafford dressing room.

United Set to Offer Mainoo and Diallo New Contracts

The pair could be a big part of the club's future

In the midst of a difficult season, Mainoo emerged as a shining light last campaign for United. The 19-year-old was entrusted to dictate proceedings in the middle of the park by Ten Hag, and after impressing for almost six months in the Red Devils' team, he subsequently earned a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2024.

As for Diallo, things haven't been as plain sailing. After excelling on loan at Sunderland in the Championship, the Ivorian returned to his parent club with high expectations. His first proper year in Manchester was marred by injury, but this season he's been added to United's winger rotation and appears to be reaping the benefits of having faith placed in him by Ten Hag.

With both players on wages that are typical of players their age, but atypical of players who make the contributions they make to the first team on a consistent basis, both are set for new and improved contracts.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Ben Jacobs revealed United's plan to reward their pair of starlets:

"Manchester United have done this 100-day review. They know who they want to keep, they know who they want to reward, they know who they want to give a boost in wages to. So Mainoo is likely to be the next one, but Amad Diallo will not be too far behind. "And in terms of the numbers, both players are essentially going to become one of the top 15 earners at the club, so put right up there with other senior players, even though they're only young and regardless of the number, with the ability to earn incrementally or through bonuses significantly more over time as well."

Mainoo's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 24 Goals 3 Pass Accuracy 86.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 2.99 Key Passes Per 90 0.7 Tackles Per 90 2.2 Interceptions Per 90 1.03

Ten Hag Could Be Sacked by December

The Dutchman's position is under threat

While Mainoo and Diallo look set to be significant parts of United's future, Erik ten Hag may not. The former Ajax manager could be sacked before Christmas if their league position does not improve, according to The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell.

The FA Cup winners have had a largely uninspiring start to the new Premier League season, accumulating seven points from five games, and it's understood that Ten Hag is on thin ice. The club's hierarchy had considered parting ways with the Dutchman in the summer, but ultimately opted to keep him after he delivered a cup triumph over City at Wembley in May.

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 28/09/2024.