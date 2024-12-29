Manchester United are set to sack their chief goalkeeping scout, Tony Coton, as part of their mass staff clear-out under INEOS, per Football Insider.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has instilled plenty of new plans for the club, related to both on-pitch matters, and those off it. Fans haven't taken well to some decisions, however, and their hesitance over the future of Erik ten Hag was one of the primary occasions on which supporters began to question the decision-making under new ownership. Now with Ruben Amorim firmly placed at the helm, the former Sporting boss is expected to lead a new era at the club, and INEOS have demonstrated a more strong-minded approach, indicating they are not afraid to make cuts where needed.

Chief Goalkeeping Scout Coton Set to be Dismissed

The Englishman has been with Manchester United for 14 years

Formerly a goalkeeping coach, Coton was a part of United's early backroom staff from 1997 to 2007, and he returned again in 2020 as a scout for the shot-stoppers department. Evidently, with plenty of history with the Red Devils, the 63-year-old's dismissal would have been a tough decision to take, but it is one that Ruben Amorim reportedly has something to do with.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have conceded 17 goals from set-pieces (excluding penalties) in 2024 - their most ever in a single calendar year in the Premier League.

The Portuguese tactician was "not impressed" by his goalkeeping options, Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir, particularly following recent poor form. The former was purchased from Inter Milan for a fee in the region of £47 million, but he has been largely inconsistent during his time at Old Trafford. Though sometimes useful in key moments, part of the share of the blame for the poor defensive record at United may well come to Onana's shortcomings, particularly on corners, which BBC journalist, Chris Sutton, has likened to "under-12s stuff".

Andre Onana vs Altay Bayindir - 2024/25 statistics comparison (all competitions) Metric Onana Bayindir Appearances 18 3 Goals conceded per 90 1.33 2.00 Saves per 90 2.44 2.33 Save percentage 68.1% 53.8% Clean sheet percentage 33.3% 33.3%

Meanwhile, Bayindir has started on just three occasions this term, with all three appearances coming in the EFL Cup. Amorim has chosen not to opt for the Turkish international in any other competition, which could be indicative of his perceived quality.

With that said, it seems Amorim has taken this issue up to the club's top brass, who are now set to take action on the situation by sacking the chief goalkeeping scout who oversaw the arrivals of the aforementioned shot-stoppers.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 29/12/2024