Manchester United are set to introduce yet another youth signing to their ranks after completing the capture of James Overy earlier in the campaign - with Reading star Camron Mpofu reportedly on his way to Old Trafford at the age of just 15.

The Red Devils are expected to undergo a huge rebuild when it comes to their first-team in the summer, with the likes of Casemiro, Marcus Rashford and more being tipped with moves away from the club as INEOS get to work on replenishing the first-team squad. But thinking long-term, there is also a need to bring in youth players on the cheap so that they can either excel in United's development squads or be sold for 'pure profit' fees in the future.

Manchester United: Camron Mpofu Transfer Latest

The Red Devils could be raiding the Royals

And, with that in mind, Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Luckhurst claims that Mpofu is on his way into the Red Devils set up with the finishing touches of a deal close. His report states that United are expected to sign Mpofu from Reading, though a thorough Premier League process must be 'navigated' before a deal for the 15-year-old goes through.

Mpofu can represent either England or Scotland at youth level, and made his debut for the Tartan Army under-16 squad against Spain back in April; but until he makes a competitive appearance for the first-team, he is free to meander between youth teams before he makes his choice.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mpofu joins Jack and Tyler Fletcher - sons of Darren - in playing for United whilst representing both England and Scotland.

A report by the Daily Mail suggested as such in May, with the Scotland-born striker having moved south before joining Reading three years ago after a successful trial. Scotland youth coaches know that he is being tracked by a handful of top clubs and having played for them in friendlies against Spain and Hong Kong, it is certainly a rapid rise for the youngster.

Overy and Silva Mexes Tyler-Earnshaw - the son of former Wales international Robert Earnshaw - have also been signed in recent weeks with a clear focus on developing youth under INEOS and the imminent arrival of Mpofu will only add to their impressive youth scouting mere weeks after the season ended.

United Fan Attention Will Turn to Rebuild

Supporters will be happy with youngsters joining but need first-teamers

Whilst United fans will be happy that three top youngsters have signed on at the Theatre of Dreams with a move to securing the club's future, all eyes will be on how the first-team squad is shaped ahead of a busy summer that could hugely dictate the picture INEOS have set as the saviours to United's long-winded lack of success.

Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane have already been confirmed as leaving the club at the end of the month once their contracts expire after nine and three-year spells at Old Trafford respectively, but plenty of others could leave with United aiming to get rid of their high earners for younger stars who have potential to become elite players.

Kobbie Mainoo's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 1,942 8th Goals 3 6th Passes Per Game 35.9 =10th Dribbles Per Game 1.3 =2nd Match rating 6.80 6th

Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund and Bruno Fernandes were thought to be the only players unavailable for transfer at the start of the window; but with plenty other stars picking up interest, the futures of other current players could also be safe.

One player United won't be signing is Jean-Clair Todibo, with UEFA ruling meaning that the Red Devils can't sign anyone from French outfit Nice due to INEOS' multi-club ownership prohibiting transfers between the two teams.

