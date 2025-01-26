Manchester United are weighing up making a serious attempt to try and sign Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling before the January transfer window closes, according to CaughtOffside.

The Red Devils are set to be busy in the final few days of the window, and Alejandro Garnacho's future at Old Trafford is uncertain - Chelsea are thought to be preparing a £60 million offer for the Argentine winger, while Napoli made an initial approach with a €50 million (£42 million) bid, but this was turned down. The Serie A giants have set their sights on Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi, and perhaps a pursuit of the 20-year-old has been put on the back burner.

Garnacho's potential exit could come this month, and United are expected to sign a replacement if their academy graduate leaves. Dibling is on their radar amid his stellar season at St Mary's, where he's thrived on the right wing, showcasing impressive dribbling abilities and creativity that seem a perfect fit for Ruben Amorim's attack.

Manchester United To 'Step Up' Interest In Dibling

The Red Devils Could Make An Offer Before The Window Shuts

Manchester United could make a concrete move for Dibling, significantly if Garnacho departs, but have until February 3, when the window slams shut, to try and sign the two-cap England U21 international. Southampton have slapped a £55 million price tag on their exciting attacking wonderkid, who returned to the club from Chelsea's youth academy in September 2022 and has two years left on his contract.

The Red Devils might be cautious about spending that fee because the Saints' potential relegation looks inevitable, and this valuation will likely be lowered if Ivan Juric's side suffers the drop, making a potential summer move a more enticing option for interested suitors. He's a talent who Juric's predecessor Russell Martin spoke glowingly of:

"He's a really special talent. We just have to take our time with him."

Dibling has reportedly also received interest from Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig and both clubs are said to have held talks with the teenage winger who 'half of Europe' wants to sign. Dion Dublin feels 'he plays his game like Cole Palmer', and Chelsea are also keeping tabs but perhaps prioritize Garnacho.

Tyler Dibling Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances 20 Goals 2 Assists 0 Expected Assists (xA) 1.10 Touches 33.1 Big Chances Created 2 Key Passes 0.7 Accurate Passes Per Game 15.3 (81%) Accurate Passes Own Half 5.6 (88%) Accurate Passes Opposition Half 10.1 (74%) Accurate Long Balls 0.5 (53%) Accurate Chipped Passes 0.4 (41%) Accurate Crosses 0.3 (27%) Successful Dribbles 1.4 (47%) Ground Duels Won 4.3 (48%)

Manchester United could benefit from Dibling's excellent attacking versatility, especially in operating as one of the two number 10s in Amorim's system. He has played with fearlessness and energy and gave Diogo Dalot a torrid time in a 3-0 defeat to the Red Devils earlier this season, forcing the Portuguese defender to give away a penalty. These traits have been lacking at Old Trafford in a difficult transitional period that has jeopardised Garnacho and Marcus Rashford's futures.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 26/01/2025.