Manchester United's prospective new owner Sheikh Jassim could potentially see wantaway Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar as a marquee signing at Old Trafford, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Neymar is expected to leave PSG at the end of the season and a move to the Premier League could be on the cards.

Manchester United transfer news - Neymar

According to reports from France, PSG are preparing to wave goodbye to Neymar when the summer transfer window opens.

It's claimed Neymar's six-year stint with the Parisian outfit will come to an end this season, amid widescale changes both on and off the pitch at PSG.

It comes amid controversy surrounding teammate Lionel Messi's future, with reports already suggesting the Argentine won't be at the club next season.

And in the latest development coming out of Paris, it looks as if Neymar could also be on the move as well.

Despite being under contract at the Parc des Princes until the summer of 2025, Neymar, who earns a reported £870,000 per week, is expected to be moved on.

However, 90min are reporting that PSG recognise only a handful of clubs in European football would be able to afford Neymar and would have to consider that should they green-light a transfer.

As such, the article makes reference to the riches harboured by various Premier League clubs, indicating a move to England could be on the cards.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Neymar to Manchester United?

Alluding to the fact United would be one of the clubs able to justify signing Neymar from a financial point of view, Sky Sports reporter Sheth hinted at interest in the Brazilian if the Qatari takeover does come off.

On the one-time Champions League winner, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “The same could go for Manchester United as well. If Sheikh Jassim and the Qataris were to take over, would Neymar be someone that could fit into their plan as that kind of marquee signing that they'd want to make? I'd expect, as it stands at the moment, that you wouldn't expect Neymar to be at PSG next season."

What is the perception of Neymar in France from his time at PSG?

Not great. In fact, there is a growing consensus among the French media pack that Neymar's expected departure from Ligue 1 will only serve to benefit the league going forward.

French journalist Daniel Riolo recently labelled Neymar one of the biggest failures in world football history, claiming: "I can't think of a bigger failure for what he cost, it's horrible" (via Marca).

Signing for PSG for an astonishing £200 million in the summer of 2017, Neymar has gone on to feature 173 times for the club, netting an impressive 118 goals during that time (Transfermarkt).

However, it's his shortcomings in the Champions League with PSG - only reaching the final once - that has left a sour taste in the mouth of Parisians, with the Brazil international's exit likely to be celebrated by large sections of the fanbase.