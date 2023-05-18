Manchester United prospective owner Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani is determined to “try until the end” to buy the Old Trafford outfit, journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have received offers from the Qatari and INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe in a bid to own the club.

Man Utd takeover news - Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani

According to reports, Sheikh Jassim has submitted an increased fourth bid in a last-ditch attempt to buy Manchester United from the Glazers.

The Qatari’s offer is believed to be close to £5bn but below the initial £6bn price that the Red Devils’ current owners value the club at.

Last week, The Sun revealed that Ratcliffe had improved his bid to allow Joel and Avram Glazer to remain part of the Old Trafford outfit following his takeover, which the Americans reportedly saw as the favourable option.

However, Jassim’s late offer may have put a different complexion on events, though the 44-year-old is still believed to have bid for 100% ownership of the club, unlike Ratcliffe.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that United head coach Erik ten Hag and recruitment staff have been left in limbo over their summer plans due to a delay in the takeover.

And Romano has stated that Jassim will fight until the end to buy Manchester United.

What has Romano said about Man Utd and Sheikh Jassim?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “On the Qatari side, they still want to try until the end to buy Manchester United. So, I would keep the situation open.

“For sure, the next few days will be crucial to finally resolving this situation. I think this is important for the club to plan for the summer transfer window.”

What next for Man Utd?

Sheikh Jassim’s latest bids will give the Glazers something to think about as they decide on their preferred bidder.

The Red Devils faithful have made their feelings clear about the potential of their American owners remaining at the club in some capacity following protests before their recent 1-0 victory over Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Therefore, it’s likely most United supporters would prefer a Qatari takeover of the Premier League giants as they look to a future without the involvement of the Glazers for the first time since 2005.

Meanwhile, ten Hag will hope to see a resolution reached imminently as he looks ahead to the summer transfer market to strengthen his squad ahead of what he hopes will be an assault on the Premier League and Champions League next season.