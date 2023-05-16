Manchester United’s reported interest in Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe “doesn’t add up” with the Old Trafford outfit’s plans for the summer transfer window, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag will look to bolster his options as the Red Devils look to put up a challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Man Utd transfer news – Kylian Mbappe

According to BILD journalist Christian Falk, Manchester United’s prospective buyer Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani is looking at deals to bring Mbappe, Eduardo Camavinga and Kingsley Coman to Old Trafford, should he be successful in his bid to buy the club from the Glazers.

However, a report in The Sun last week indicated that Sir Jim Ratcliffe was set to be confirmed as the Glazers’ preferred bidder, with brothers Joel and Avram able to remain at the club in the event of the Englishman’s purchase of the club.

Jones has also described Sheikh Jassim’s interest in the French duo as “pretty outrageous” to GIVEMESPORT and indicated that the leak could have an element of truth.

However, the transfer insider has also revealed that the signing of Mbappe doesn’t corroborate with the Red Devils’ plans for the summer that he has been informed of.

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Mbappe?

Reacting to the interest in Mbappe, Camavinga, and Coman, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Those are three massive names. But even the Mbappe aspect alone costs an absolute fortune and takes you to sell him the vision of leaving PSG for Man United.

“I know United are ambitious, but for me, this just doesn't add up with the other stuff I've heard about their plans for the summer.”

How could Man Utd afford Mbappe?

Manchester United’s signing of Mbappe would send shockwaves across the world of football, with the World Cup winner arguably being the game’s most sought-after talent.

The Red Devils would have to find a way of affording his £650,000 per-week salary before the absurdity of a transfer fee with PSG could be discussed.

And the French giants would look for a profit on the almost £166m they paid to Monaco for his services during the summer of 2018.

The 67-cap France star has already enjoyed a blistering career, scoring 236 senior club goals in 317 appearances and producing 113 assists for his teammates.

Sheikh Jassim’s ambitions will excite the United faithful heading into a critical time in the club’s history.

But the Red Devils faithful may have to temper the expectations as the Old Trafford outfit look towards more realistic targets.