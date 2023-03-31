Manchester United's prospective owner, Sheikh Jassim, holds the "most ambitious" takeover plans for the club, journalist Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Sheikh Jassim is vying to take full control of United and Jones believes he's pushing hard to win the race.

Manchester United takeover news - Sheikh Jassim

According to ManchesterWorld, there have been three confirmed bids for the United ownership.

Qatari Sheikh Jassim is one, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Thomas Zilliacus making up the other two.

Despite originally missing the second deadline for submitted offers, the trio of candidates were able to submit a confined second bid, allowing the takeover process to progress onto the next stage.

The Red Devils have been on the market since November, after current custodians, the Glazer family, put the club up for sale.

However, should the mooted sale not be completed, there are already suggestions the United supporters would take to the streets in opposition.

Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that there's the possibility for the "worst protest we've ever seen" from the United supporters, should any potential takeover bids fall through.

With plenty on the line, attentions have already turned to which candidate would be the best for United, both on and off the pitch.

What has Dean Jones said about Sheikh Jassim's takeover bid?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones tipped Sheikh Jassim as the potential fans' favourite, given his "ambitious" plans for the club.

On the Qatari candidate, Jones said: "Sheikh Jassim is obviously pushing the bar as far as he can with this and he seems the most ambitious in terms of how far he wants to take it.

"But it's really hard to gauge how much of this is actually realistic that he's putting on the table and the promises he's going to make.

"Ultimately, it's going to come down to money and actually meeting the valuation of the club and they’re still short of that, as it stands right now.”

What would a takeover mean for United's transfer business?

Regardless of who takes over the club, or when such a deal would be confirmed, it appears the United hierarchy are planning for a big summer transfer window anyway.

A report in The Daily Star suggests United have earmarked Harry Kane as their primary summer target, as talk of an £80 million deal with Tottenham Hotspur begins to heat up.

Kane's contract with the north Londoners is due to expire at the end of next season and the striker is reportedly considering his options.

Should Sheikh Jassim take full control of the club, it's likely he'll want to land a marquee signing as a signal of intent, with few bigger names in Premier League football than England captain Kane.