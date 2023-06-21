Manchester United bidder Sheikh Jassim ‘remains confident’ in the two-horse race to buy the club, Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT.

The painstakingly long takeover saga continues to drag on as the start of the 2023/24 season nears closer, with neither bidder informed of whether they will be in charge or not.

Manchester United takeover news

United fans are very much still in the dark in terms of how well the takeover process is going despite being seven months down the line since the current owners, the Glazers, announced they would explore ‘strategic alternatives’.

According to Manchester Evening News, Sheikh Jassim is set to benefit from the Glazer family's change of heart amid speculation that the current owners are looking to complete a full sale of the club.

The same publication reported – on a previous occasion – that Sheikh Jassim had slipped ahead of Sir Jim Ratcliffe in their high-profile race, even though both prospective owners submitted offers north of £5.5 billion.

United supporters were given a slither of hope that the lengthy bidding process was coming to an end when Sheikh Jassim’s Nine Two Foundation became a UK company.

However, Ben Jacobs put those rumours to bed by telling GIVEMESPORT that this occurrence is not an indication that they are any closer to a deal and instead just a usual procedure for a potential winner of the race.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Manchester United’s takeover situation?

Romano believes that Sheikh Jassim is still confident that his bid is superior to that of Ratcliffe’s.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on Wednesday afternoon, he said: “Yeah, he’s still on it. So, I know it’s always basically the same reports every single week because now we are, of course, at the crucial stages of the story. But the reality is that he’s still on it. He remains confident that his bid is the best one for the future of Manchester United.”

When can Manchester United expect a full takeover to be completed?

As supporters of the Old Trafford-based outfit would have realised from the past seven months, there’s no point in getting your hopes up too early.

Even to the extent where The Times now claim that a new owner is unlikely to be in place before the start of an important 2023/24 season as the ‘approval process’ will take another eight to twelve weeks to complete.

Not only will this mean the controversy will spill into next season’s proceedings, but a layer of uncertainty will cloud over any transfer business that takes place this summer which Erik ten Hag is reportedly not best pleased about.

Priority target Kim Min-jae now looks poised to join Bayern Munich despite United’s reported interest and The Sun has also suggested the Dutch tactician is unhappy about their failed pursuit of West Ham captain Declan Rice.

Equally as frustrated are the fans who are persistently left in limbo over the internal discussions and decisions being made about their club, though it's expected they will have to wait much longer to hear the final verdict.