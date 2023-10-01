Highlights Manchester United's proposed takeover by Sheikh Jassim could bring some big-money signings at Old Trafford.

If Sheikh Jassim takes over, United could target some of the best players in the world, including Victor Osimhen and Kylian Mbappe.

Erik ten Hag could be given the biggest transfer war-chest ever seen at United as they target several blockbuster signings.

Manchester United's proposed takeover has dragged on for a while at Old Trafford, but it does seem clear that there are two favourites right now to finally wrestle control away from the Glazers: Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Their takeover and investment can't come soon enough for United fans who have had to sit through a generation's worth of mismanagement from the top, while Erik ten Hag in particular will be keen for some kind of resolution as soon as possible.

If Sheikh Jassim's bid does end up winning, then you can certainly expect a massive spending spree designed to elevate United back to the highest level of the game once again. Money won't be a limit, and with that in mind, here are five of the players that the Red Devils might target under Sheikh Jassim's ownership to finally bring back the Premier League and Champions League back to Old Trafford.

Victor Osimhen - Napoli

While United might have signed their striker for the future in Rasmus Hojlund, there's no questioning that they could still do with an elite performer who is ready to hit the ground running at Old Trafford. Enter, Victor Osimhen. The Nigeria international fired Napoli to a historic Serie A title last season, showing off his incredible pace, athleticism and finishing en route to capturing the Scudetto for his side. This campaign however has seen him come off the boil slightly, and it has raised some tensions within the club. Napoli's official TikTok page has come under fire for a couple of undermining posts about Osimhen, and it has opened the door for a blockbuster exit from Naples.

The one marquee signing that new owners would surely love to make is up front. After all, they're the ones who score the goals, and it's a far more glamorous move than say to sign a new centre-back or goalkeeper. Osimhen would be a massive name and profile to arrive at Old Trafford, and given his performances in both Ligue 1 previously and now in Serie A, you would back him to adjust to the Premier League too. If Jassim wants to bring in a star-studded striker to United, then he should look no further than to bring in the £150m-valued Osimhen who was linked with a move this summer.

Frenkie de Jong - Barcelona

Would it ever be a transfer window without Ten Hag trying to sign Frenkie de Jong? The Netherlands international has long been one of the United manager's first-choice targets but to no avail. The midfielder has remained committed to Barcelona and making a success of it at the Camp Nou, and to his credit, certainly seems to have won over Xavi - even despite United agreeing a £63m deal last year. But, with persistent doubts over the Catalan giants' financial future, cashing in on De Jong is one of the sureproof ways Barcelona have of generating big money and complying with the rules at the moment.

Money will of course be no object to Sheikh Jassim, but more than that, he could endear himself into the heart of Ten Hag by going ahead and landing the one player who he has courted for so long. Bringing De Jong to Old Trafford would be the seal of approval the United boss needs in terms of his own future, and would give him the safety of knowledge that he is still the man they want in charge. Finally signing De Jong would go a long way to Ten Hag achieving his goal of building the perfect Man Utd side in his own image.

Kingsley Coman - Bayern Munich

A player Manchester United have been linked with for a number of years - the Red Devils were even touted with a move before they signed Jadon Sancho - Kingsley Coman would be another high-profile signing for Sheikh Jassim to make. Given the off-the-pitch issues surrounding the likes of Antony and Mason Greenwood, United do look short of genuine first-team wide options, and signing a player of the ilk of Coman would go a long way to addressing that.

The £85m-valued France international has been a key performer for Bayern Munich over recent years, and there has been a previous indication of a willingness to move to United and the Premier League. In 274 games for Bayern, he's managed a very impressive 58 goals and 64 assists, including of course scoring the winning goal in the 1-0 Champions League victory over PSG in the summer of 2020. Luring him away from Munich might be a tall order, but he is exactly the kind of game-changing winger signing that would have Ten Hag resting easy about his options out wide.

Eduardo Camavinga - Real Madrid

If United can't bring in De Jong, Eduardo Camavinga has been touted as the alternative for United. The Frenchman is still only 20, and given the ages of both Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, would be backed to eventually become a starter at Real Madrid having signed for them for around £37m. However, his game-time has been a bit more sporadic at the Santiago Bernabeu thus far, and despite featuring in every La Liga game this season, has not completed the 90 minutes once, and has played less than 70 in five of the seven.

Camavinga's versatility in being able to play in midfield and also at left-back would make him a valuable addition to this United side, especially when you consider Ten Hag's recent use of Sofyan Amrabat in that inverted wing-back slot in the Carabao Cup victory over Crystal Palace. While Madrid would be loathe to lose yet another midfielder to United - Casemiro of course making that move just last year - a big-money offer on the table might just convince them to part ways, especially when you consider the Spanish giants also already have both Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni on their books.

Kylian Mbappe - PSG

No doubt the biggest and most ambitious target that Sheikh Jassim could sign if he completes his takeover, Kylian Mbappe's arrival at Manchester United could lay claim to being the most monumental signing of the Premier League era. The France superstar has emerged as one of the world's best, and his performances for both club and country - especially the latter where he almost single-handedly won the World Cup final last time around - have made him the phenomenon that he is right now. It was no surprise then that Al-Hilal even put down a £260m mammoth offer just to sign him this past summer.

Mbappe would bring genuine star quality to this United team, and perhaps even more importantly than when Cristiano Ronaldo made his famous return to Old Trafford, would be arriving with the prime years of his career to come. The PSG star seems set on a move to Real Madrid, but if there is one club who could compete with Los Blancos for both prestige and honour, then United would be the one. It might take an enormous amount of money to sign him - not to mention the astronomical wages it might take too - but you wouldn't put it past Jassim to simply lay out an open chequebook in front of Mbappe