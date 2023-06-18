Manchester United’s prospective owner Sheikh Jassim would be ‘tempted’ to attempt to sign Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe if he was to be successful with the takeover, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

However, Sheth has claimed there will be difficulties to get a deal across the line given the club’s ongoing takeover woes.

Manchester United transfer news – Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe’s £893k-a-week contract is enough to deter anyone from making a move. However, if Sheikh Jassim should be successful with his ten-figure bid, the PSG ace would be his headline arrival, according to the reputable Christian Falk.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Frenchman has informed his current club that he will not trigger his in-place contract extension, meaning he has just 12 months left to run on his deal.

The French club now find themselves in a slight predicament as Christophe Galtier and co. will need to offload the talisman now or risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Despite the English club’s potential interest, Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid seems the most likely at this point as they ramp up their decade-long interest.

Now, Sky Sports’ Sheth has claimed United would be tempted to enter the race, but only if Sheikh Jassim becomes the owner and has enough time to make such a transfer of high magnitude.

What did Dharmesh Sheth say about Kylian Mbappe and Manchester United?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, when asked if he thought Jassim would be tempted to make a move for Mbappe, he said: “Tempted, yes. It’s just such a big if, though, isn’t it? It’s such a big if because this takeover saga just rambles on and on and on and you’ve got to have a degree of sympathy for Erik ten Hag because we’re talking about, you know, the likes of Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe, can United go in for them?

“Well, if this takeover takes another one or two months, you know, we’re well into this transfer window, you know, coming towards the end of it. Are players going to wait around for what’s going to happen with their future depending on what happens with the takeover at Manchester United?”

Would Kylian Mbappe be a good signing for Manchester United?

Obviously, signing one of the – if not the – best players in the world is a good idea, but United will need to look at the deal more holistically than that.

Over his whole career for the French duo Monaco and PSG, he has racked up 244 goals and 116 assists in 325 games but at just 24 years old; he has plenty of years left in the tank to etch himself into football folklore.

According to WhoScored, Mbappe recorded a very impressive 7.8 average match rating, which was only bettered by his teammate Lionel Messi in the PSG set-up.

There’s no doubt he’s football’s most prized asset, given his age and undeniable talent, but his wage packet would be a huge stumbling block for the 20-time English champions.

This whole deal, however, hinges on whether Sheikh Jassim and his team are able to win this painstakingly long saga of buying the club. But even at that point, a deal looks unlikely given the financial power of Madrid.