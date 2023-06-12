Manchester United could be willing to listen to offers for Jadon Sancho when the summer transfer window opens, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

Sancho has struggled since arriving at United and has failed to live up to the potential placed on the young Englishman's shoulders.

Manchester United transfer news - Jadon Sancho

Billed as United's next superstar, it's safe to say at the end of his second season in Manchester, Sancho's move, albeit so far, has been a failure.

Signing on the dotted line at Old Trafford in a deal that saw him pocket an eye-watering £350,000 per week, there had been plenty of excitement surrounding the forward's move to United.

A product of the Manchester City academy, Sancho moved to Borussia Dortmund as a teenager, where he flourished in the Bundesliga, while also winning the DFB Pokal.

As a result of his strong performances for BVB, United sanctioned a £73 million move for the forward two summers ago, which has not turned out to be a success yet.Weighed down by the pressure of a hefty price tag, Sancho's United career has been inconsistent to say the least, with the south London-born star floating in and out of the side.

And now, with the Red Devils' season having come to a close, there are suggestions he could be let go by the club.

What has Alex Crook said about Sancho's future at United?

On the 23-year-old's time at United, talkSPORT reporter Crook told GIVEMESPORT: "Garnacho has been one of the big beneficiaries of Erik ten Hag coming in, whereas Sancho just hasn’t kicked on at all.

"If they were able to sell Sancho, maybe back to Dortmund, who will have the Bellingham money, it’s something they should entertain.”

How has Sancho performed while at United?

Frozen out of the side earlier this season, Sancho was forced to train on his own throughout the World Cup break, before eventually being eased back into the squad set-up by Erik ten Hag.

Despite this, Sancho has featured regularly for United, having notched up a solid 41 appearances across all competitions this season (Transfermarkt).

Within those showings, the former City youngster managed a tally of 10 G/A contributions, with a surprising nine of those coming during Premier League matches.

However, Sancho has struggled to harness that quality across a consistent time spell, with periods of greatness matched by frustrating showings on the pitch.

As such, it wouldn't be a surprise to see United cut their losses and try to shift Sancho this summer, should ten Hag's patience have finally run out with the forward.