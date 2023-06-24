Manchester United target and Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana is the ‘best fit’ for the Red Devils, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

David de Gea’s incompetence with the ball at his feet means an alternative first-choice is required this summer and Erik ten Hag is eyeing up a reunion with his former goalkeeper from his tutelage as Ajax boss.

Manchester United transfer news – Andre Onana

While it was initially believed United would extend De Gea’s contract on heavily reduced terms, the latest reports suggest the club have altered their decisions.

Chris Wheeler of The Daily Mail has claimed that Ten Hag has reservations over De Gea’s ability and that signing a new first-choice would be the sensible idea, though budget issues may restrict the level of goalkeeper United are able to acquire.

The Guardian reported that although Chelsea have also registered their interest in Onana with Inter, the former Ajax shot-stopper would favour a move to Manchester over west London, with Mark Goldbridge labelling him as a "box-office" stopper.

However, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, Onana’s current employers are waiting to learn whether the 13-time Premier League champions will make a genuine offer to sign their 34-cap Cameroon international.

United have also been long-term admirers of the 22-year-old Portuguese ace Diogo Costa, who currently earns his corn at Porto.

90min have revealed, however, that the youngster has insisted he wants to stay at his current club beyond this summer, despite the interest from the English stalwarts.

What did Dean Jones say about Manchester United and Andre Onana?

Jones believes that Inter Milan’s number one is most likely the best fit for United as things stand, despite the competition from other Premier League clubs.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I think Andre Onana is probably the best fit for what United can go out and get right now. You know that other clubs are looking at him.

“Chelsea, strongly looking at him. Tottenham have a glance in that direction as well. But I think if United get into a position where they realise they need a new goalkeeper, then it’s probably worth going over to Italy and seeing what you can do.”

Should Manchester United go in for Andre Onana?

United are in need of a man between the sticks that can meet the demands of the modern, ball-playing game. Their current number one, De Gea, has shown on countless occasions (not least just last season) that he is inept in this department.

Diogo Costa of Porto is also an option, though. But Onana’s latest involvement in his side’s Champions League run to the final against United’s cross-city rivals is the latest reminder of what a special talent the 27-year-old is.

Per Fbref, Onana takes 43.8 touches per 90 compared to David de Gea’s 33.80, showing the former operates primarily on the front foot and would suit Erik ten Hag’s style of play.

His ball-playing ability aside, he is still a very sound goalkeeper. Statistics, from the same website, show he boasts a 76.4% save percentage and only concedes 0.95 goals per 90, which places him in the top 15% of goalkeepers across Europe’s top five leagues.

Especially with his prior connections with Ten Hag, a move for Onana seems like a no-brainer. He would be an immediate upgrade on the current choices at Old Trafford and at the ripe age of 27 and a price of £50m, as quoted by The Evening Standard, would provide them with a long-term option for a steal price.