Manchester United should go after young Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 19-year-old is subject to a lot of interest from some of England’s top sides, but Jones believes he would be a sensational addition to the Manchester club, especially as Erik ten Hag is building towards a brighter future.

Manchester United transfer news – Romeo Lavia

United are gearing up to announce Mason Mount as their latest arrival as the Englishman has arrived at Carrington to undergo medical tests.

But the belief is that Ten Hag is eyeing up another midfield move but will have to be wary of their restricted spend and Jones believes Lavia, who would reportedly cost £50m, according to MailOnline, is ‘as good as it gets’.

Back in March, Manchester Evening News reported that the Red Devils had held a meeting with the Lavia’s father and harboured a genuine interest in the seaside starlet.

Fabrizio Romano has reported, however, that should United turn their attention to Lavia this summer, they will face competition from Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, while Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool are also lurking in the background.

What did Dean Jones say about Manchester United and Romeo Lavia?

Jones claimed that Lavia, despite his youth, is ‘as good as it gets’ in terms of midfield options this window.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “As it stands right now, I think that Lavia might be as good as it gets, and that’s not a bad thing at all. I think that he is somebody United should be going after. He has everything you could hope for a player of his age to have in that position.

“If Ten Hag is building for a bright future, then there’s definitely worse options that going knocking on Southampton’s door for him.”

Why are Manchester United interested in Romeo Lavia?

As alluded to earlier, Mount is expected to be officially unveiled soon as the club look to rise up the league rankings, but fans are concerned about the lack of depth if Casemiro was to be unavailable.

Thanks to his two red card offences, the Brazilian game-dictator missed six crucial games last term which left United were left short-changed – they cannot afford to let that happen again.

That’s where Lavia comes in.

Despite the Saints’ relegation-worthy campaign, the Brussels-born ace enjoyed a season full of standout performances.

Per Fbref, he completed 1.9 blocks per 90, which placed him in the top 4% of position peers in Europe’s top five leagues. His medium pass completion rate (87%) was also impressive, which showcased his ability to recycle the ball accurately in the centre of the park.

At the ripe age of 19, he could provide the Dutch tactician with a long-term option, though he may not be a nailed-on starter if he were to arrive in Manchester in the coming months.