Highlights Manchester United are interested in Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite and Matthijs de Ligt and could aim for two centre-back signings.

Branthwaite's price remains a significant obstacle, with Everton seeking at least £65-70 million.

Manchester United are in advanced talks for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, potentially costing £40 million.

Manchester United, amid their search for a Raphael Varane replacement, remain interested in Everton and England ace Jarrad Branthwaite and even with Matthijs de Ligt potentially joining, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Erik ten Hag and his entourage snaring two centre-backs is a possibility.

Losing the decorated Frenchman is not ideal. Varane is a great box defender with ample experience at the highest level and so, signing a new centre-back is one of the key priorities this summer, per The Athletic, alongside a central midfielder and a new striker.

Related Man Utd Scouting £40m Brazilian who Idolises Casemiro Manchester United have been keeping tabs on Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes, who faces interest from several European clubs

The extent of their central defensive issues was perfectly illustrated last season by the number of minutes that the likes of Jonny Evans received. Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof all endured periods on the treatment table, thus leaving Ten Hag extremely short-changed.

Man Utd Remain Interested in Branthwaite

Club could sign two centre-backs this summer

Close

Writing in his Daily Briefing, Romano reminded readers that, despite the recent clamour of de Ligt, Branthwaite is still a name on their shortlist - in fact, the Carlise-born defender is the only player they have lodged an offer for thus far.

Having had a £35 million plus add-ons bid rejected by the Toffees, the Italian transfer expert has suggested that their failed approach has not deterred their interest, but there remains a chasm between the two clubs over what they believe the player is worth.

Everton are - at the time of writing - holding out for £65-70 million thanks to his age, Premier League experience and talent, but a figure in that region is out of Manchester United’s reach. Should Branthwaite's price drop, though, Romano has revealed that his Premeir League would-be buyers are 'ready to attack'.

Branthwaite, De Ligt - 23/24 League Stats Compared Statistics Branthwaite De Ligt Minuted 3,117 1,391 Goals/Assists 3/0 2/0 Pass success rate (%) 80.1 94 Aerials won per game 2.7 1.9 Tackles per game 1.9 0.7 Interceptions per game 1.4 0.9 Overall rating 6.90 6.68

Interestingly, the Red Devils could bolster their central defensive ranks with two additions this summer, per Romano, with the Manchester-based outfit’s interest in de Ligt, who is ‘open’ to an Old Trafford move, rising.

In terms of Branthwaite, he could be the perfect addition. Tall, comfortable on the ball and understanding of the English top flight, the 2002-born ace impressed in his breakthrough campaign at Goodison Park, helping them evade relegation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Everton conceded 51 goals in the 2023/24 Premier League season - the fourth-best defensive record in the entire division.

Man Utd in ‘Advanced Talks’ with Zirkzee's Representatives

A deal could cost the Red Devils £40m

From one end of the pitch to the other, Ten Hag and his entourage are keen to get a new striker through the door to somewhat alleviate the goalscoring burden off Rasmus Hojlund’s shoulders.

In his maiden season at Old Trafford, the Danish hotshot netted 16 times in all competitions, but the club are still keen to add more firepower as they look to secure Champions League qualification in 2024/25.

Related Man Utd Have Plan for Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund Manchester United are currently weighing up their options for centre forward but do believe Zirkzee could work alongside Hojlund.

As such, Manchester United are in ‘advanced talks’ with the representatives of Bologna centre forward Joshua Zirkzee for a deal that could cost around the £40 million mark, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Having leapfrogged potential suitors AC Milan in the race for the Dutchman’s signature, according to Jacobs, Zirkzee’s return of 11 goals as La Rossa secured Champions League football has enticed Manchester United to make inroads in their chase.

All statistics per WhoScored