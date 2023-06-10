Manchester United target Mason Mount is a "high priority" for Erik ten Hag, Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

However, the CBS reporter says the Red Devils are trying to be disciplined with the Chelsea attacking midfielder and don't want to spend £60m on him.

Man United transfer news — Mason Mount

Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that United "really appreciate" Mount and his England team-mate Harry Kane.

Mount is now into the final year of his contract at Chelsea but, according to The Guardian, the Blues still want at least £60m for the 24-year-old.

Elsewhere, a report from the Evening Standard has claimed that Chelsea are actually demanding a £70m fee, so this isn't going to be a cheap transfer for United.

With Mount's existing deal running down, though, you can't help but feel that the west London club may eventually have to compromise on their asking price.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Mason Mount and Man United?

Jacobs says Mount is high on Ten Hag's shortlist this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "This is a high priority for Erik ten Hag, but Manchester United are adamant that they need to be disciplined with Mount, they need to try and get him for under £60m and that, as I've said before, is because Manchester United's transfer policy is restricted. And if they are to bring in a couple of early players, then they're going to have to try and distribute their budget to allow that to happen rather than using it all up on one player.

"And this is the frustration of Manchester United's early part of the summer. Even with Champions League football, which will increase the budget, the financial fair play cycle that they are in and the ownership uncertainty are still going to make it relatively difficult for Manchester United to move comparative to some of their rivals."

Why is Mason Mount a high priority for Erik ten Hag?

He ticks a lot of boxes. Mount has plenty of Premier League experience after making 129 appearances in the competition (via Transfermarkt).

The England international is also very versatile, adept at playing as a number 10 or number eight. What Ten Hag probably really admires about him, though, is his work rate.

As per FBref, Mount has ranked in the 87th percentile for tackles among attacking midfielders and wingers over the last year.

If United can get this one over the line, he could be a really good addition to Ten Hag's squad.