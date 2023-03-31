Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer isn't in the same bracket as Frenkie de Jong and Jude Bellingham, says journalist Dean Jones.

Nevertheless, Jones thinks he can still be an asset to the Red Devils going forward if they decide to sign him permanently in the summer.

Man United transfer news — Marcel Sabitzer

United have only brought Sabitzer in on loan, but it appears that they could try to keep him beyond this season.

According to ESPN, the Red Devils are prepared to sign the 29-year-old from Bayern Munich permanently if he impresses at Old Trafford.

In terms of how much he could cost, Bild claimed in February that his parent club could be willing to do business at £18m.

Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong is probably the midfielder who Erik ten Hag really wants this summer, but getting him out of the Spotify Camp Nou is likely to be a difficult task. As per The Athletic, United reached an agreement to sign the 25-year-old last July but couldn't convince him to come to Old Trafford.

What has Dean Jones said about Marcel Sabitzer and Man United?

While he's no De Jong or Bellingham to Jones, the transfer insider thinks Sabitzer could still strengthen an area of United's squad that gets ridiculed.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I don't think you can put him in the same bracket as De Jong and Bellingham as an all-round player, but I think you can look at it positively in terms of the influence he would have on the squad depth chart.

"We've already seen the influence he can have in games. That area of the squad for United has been mocked at times."

Should Man United sign Marcel Sabitzer?

For £18m, yes. At that price, the Austrian could prove to be an absolute bargain.

Sabitzer is obviously a very experienced midfielder, making over 280 appearances across his spells with Bayern and RB Leipzig, as per Transfermarkt. He's also quite productive, with the same website showing that he scored 52 goals and provided 42 assists in 229 outings during his time at the Red Bull Arena.

Ultimately, as a squad player, Sabitzer really could be a great addition to United's squad for the 2023/24 season and beyond.

He's not the kind of signing that is going to take Ten Hag's side to the Premier League title. But if they want to compete for multiple honours again next term, then retaining Sabitzer could be a smart move.