Manchester United are aware of how difficult it's going to be to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The 29-year-old is believed to be high on the Red Devils' list, but Romano says Spurs chairman Daniel Levy won't make things easy for them.

Man United transfer news — Harry Kane

Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that United view Kane as "the perfect player" for the club.

They face competition from Real Madrid, though, with the Daily Mirror reporting that the Spanish giants are plotting a £100m swoop for the Englishman.

The La Liga outfit are in need of a new number nine after it was announced that Karim Benzema would be leaving the club this summer.

And with Real Madrid not playing in England, you'd suspect that Tottenham would prefer to sell Kane to them in a potential blow to United.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Harry Kane and Man United?

Romano says United understand that snatching Kane away from Tottenham isn't going to be a simple task.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Italian journalist said: "Manchester United are aware of how difficult it will be to sign Harry Kane. It will be really complicated because Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will fight to keep the player and will make life very difficult for Manchester United to sign Kane, so that's not going to be easy for them."

Who is Harry Kane more likely to join this summer, Man United or Real Madrid?

The two European giants want a new striker and Kane is one of the best in the game right now.

As per Transfermarkt, he scored over 30 goals this season, though they didn't result in much, with Tottenham failing to finish inside the top seven or win anything.

With that in mind, you wouldn't blame the England captain for pushing for a move. However, even with his contract running down, a switch to Old Trafford isn't going to be straightforward. Levy, understandably, is reluctant to sell to a direct rival.

It means the Santiago Bernabéu is probably a more likely destination for Kane this summer, but you can't rule out the possibility of the Three Lions star staying at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for another season before joining another English side next year when his contract expires.

The chance to beat Alan Shearer's record and become the highest goalscorer in Premier League history may be enough to convince Kane to remain in his homeland.