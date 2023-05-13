Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed the one and only time that Sir Alex Ferguson apologised to him.

In October 2021 Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton - a game which saw Solskjaer spring a surprise by dropping Cristiano Ronaldo to the bench.

Ronaldo was reportedly ‘furious’ at the time, while Ferguson was also critical of Solskjaer’s decision.

UFC superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov was the special guest at Old Trafford that day and was filmed in conversation with United’s legendary manager.

Ferguson told Khabib that “you should always start with your best player” during their post-match chat about Man Utd’s draw.

It must have been embarrassing for Solskjaer who, of course, won the European Cup for Ferguson with that famous last-gasp winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final.

Solskjaer: Ferguson apologised to me

Speaking at an event on Friday night, per The Athletic, Solskjaer has revealed that Ferguson phoned him to apologise after the footage was shared across social media.

“That’s the one time Sir Alex has ever apologised to me,” the Norwegian said. “He was caught on a video saying, ‘You should always play your best players,’ after Ronaldo started on the bench for one game.

“He (Ferguson) rang me and apologised because he knows how difficult it is.”

Solskjaer: I cried when I left United

Solskjaer lasted two more months in the job before he was sacked following a humiliating 4-1 defeat at Watford.

But he will forever remain a hero in the eyes of Man Utd’s match-going supporters.

“I have cried, as a grown man, twice in my life,” he revealed on stage. “The first time was after my testimonial. And then, a year and a half ago, when I had to leave. Manchester United just does something to you.”

Solskjaer was replaced by Ralf Rangnick, who endured a dismal spell as the club’s interim manager.

Erik ten Hag then arrived at Old Trafford last summer and led Man Utd to their first trophy since 2017 in February.

A 2-0 win over Newcastle United saw the Red Devils lift the Carabao Cup.

Ten Hag’s men return to Wembley on June 3, when they will face rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final.