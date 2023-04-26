Rio Ferdinand has told his former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson what Jamie Carragher recently said about Nemanja Vidic.

Carragher caused a stir on Twitter earlier this month after expressing his belief that current Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk is “far better” than Vidic was.

Vidic, who played for Man Utd between 2006-2014, is widely regarded as one of the best central defenders of the Premier League era. Winner of five Premier League titles, the Serbian formed arguably the greatest centre-back pairing in Premier League history alongside Ferdinand.

What did Carragher say about Vidic?

On April 10, Carragher tweeted: “VVD is far better than Vidic, who was a top CB, but have you forgot his performances against Torres?

“Rio & JT had poor seasons in their career like all players, VVD is having one now.

“No CB in the PL era has ever had VVD’s impact on a team.”

Ferdinand spoke to Vidic in a fascinating two-part interview that was released on his YouTube channel this week.

Towards the end of Part II, Ferdinand rang Ferguson and explained what Carragher had tweeted.

Ferdinand said: “Jamie Carragher came out the other day saying that Torres tortured Vidic all the time and that Van Dijk’s better etc. Do you go along with that? I looked at a stat the other day: 15 times we played against Torres, only three goals he scored.”

(CREDIT: Vibe with FIVE)

Ferguson responded: “Well, there’s a problem with what he’s talking about. [Vidic] brought [Torres] down twice when he was through on goal, so it looks like he was tortured from that respect.

“The second sending off was a bit unfair. He sort of grappled with him at Old Trafford and then got sent off.

“So I think Carragher’s saying the fact [Vidic] was sent off twice against [Torres] - once at Anfield, once at Old Trafford - suggests that he tortured him.

“Like all centre-forwards [Torres] had his qualities, but I wouldn’t say he was the best centre-forward that ever played against Vidic. Far from it.

“There’s a certain inclination and suggestion that because Vidic was sent off against him [Torres] had tortured him. But you know, one tackle can get you sent off.”

When asked to describe Vidic in three words, Ferguson replied: “determined, tough, and committed.”

While Sir Alex opted against addressing Carragher’s claim that Van Dijk is better than Vidic was, its clear from the legendary manager’s response that he firmly believes the idea Torres tortured his defender is a myth.