Manchester United have decided to ditch the role of sporting director after Dan Ashworth was relieved of his duties last week, according to reports.

It was confirmed on Sunday that Ashworth would be leaving the club following their disappointing defeat at home to Nottingham Forest. The former Newcastle United man only arrived at Old Trafford earlier this year, but he's already headed through the exit door, with a club statement suggesting that it was a mutual agreement.

United fought hard to secure the signature of Ashworth, paying compensation and waiting for his period of gardening leave to end, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe suggesting that he was bringing in “clearly one of the top sporting directors in the world”. To part ways so soon after his tenure has begun is a worrying situation for United, regardless of whether it was their decision to let him go or not.

According to reports, United have no plans to replace Ashworth after the failed experiment and have now ditched the role of sporting director. Ratcliffe has decided that Sir Dave Brailsford, Omar Berrada, and Jason Wilcox will share the responsibility of the position, rather than forking out for a new director.

The report claims that Ashworth was 'forced out' after 'losing a power battle' with former Manchester City chief Berrada. A huge fall-out has been claimed, while it's also been suggested elsewhere that Ashworth recommended four Premier League managers instead of Amorim, but didn't give a compelling case. The former England FA chief recommended Eddie Howe, Marco Silva, Thomas Frank, and Graham Potter.

It was clear that Ashworth was prioritising Premier League experience, while others in the United hierarchy wanted to take more of a risk in appointing Amorim. It's too early to tell whether INEOS made the correct decision to appoint Amorim after an inconsistent start, and the Portuguese coach will need more time to implement his ideas before he can be properly judged. After the impressive work he's done in the past, it will be no surprise if Ashworth is quickly snapped up.