Manchester United could be nearing a takeover deal with Sir Jim Ratcliffe after the latest round of talks, journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The takeover saga has been dragging on for almost one year now at Old Trafford, with supporters beginning to grow frustrated with the lack of progress surrounding the deal.

Manchester United takeover - Latest

There isn't much positivity around United right now, because if it isn't poor performances on the pitch, it's off-field sagas catching the headlines instead. One news story which has been rumbling on since November 2022 is the situation regarding United's prospective takeover. It was revealed last year that the Glazer family would consider selling United, should a suitable offer arrive in their inbox.

Ever since, it's been a battle fought out by two bidders, with INEOS owner Ratcliffe going head-to-head with Sheikh Jassim. However, it's not a deal that has been progressing fast, with reports from earlier this year having shared fears that the Glazers could actually call the whole process off and decide to keep hold of the Greater Manchester outfit instead. The story had claimed that the Glazers are leaning towards a situation which would see them secure outside investment, while also remaining as the majority shareholders.

That doesn't mean to say the pair of bidders are giving up on their hopes of securing the football club, with reports actually suggesting Ratcliffe is considering a new-look offer in an attempt to force the Glazers' hand. It's claimed the British billionare will revise his original offer, while trying to amend any problems which were brought up during the original round of talks.

Man Utd record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) £56m Mason Mount (Chelsea) £55m All fees according to Transfermarkt

"A deal with a singular party heading towards a conclusion" - Ben Jacobs

When asked about where the United takeover process was up to, journalist Jacobs provided an update to GIVEMESPORT, where the reliable reporter admitted Ratcliffe was pushing hard to tempt the Glazers into a sale. Suggesting the INEOS cheif is working hard to construct a deal, Jacobs has hinted the saga could be about to enter its final stages:

“It's normal, given that the process is dragging on, and that the Glazers valuation hasn't been met, that Ratcliffe would have to be flexible, and potentially fluid on the structure of his deal to try and finally get it over the line. And I think that's what we're seeing at the moment. “This is also very normal anyway, in any takeover, when you get into advanced negotiations, the number that you pay, the structure of the deal, and any terms do tend to change. What's probably confusing people is the fact that when that type of thing happens, it would usually be with a so-called preferred bidder in a period of exclusivity. “So from the outside in, people would be seeing it as a deal with a singular party heading towards a conclusion, but because no exclusivity is being given, we're actually seeing all the groups act very much like preferred bidders, without the luxury of exclusivity, when they're having these advanced negotiations and they're considering things that would normally only be considered in the latter stages of a deal.”

Injuries, Antony and Erik ten Hag: What else is happening at Old Trafford?

Of course, the takeover saga is being played out in the background of a turbulent spell for United, with manager Erik ten Hag balancing a number of issues following the Red Devils' rough start to the campaign.

One of the major problems to have plagued the club's season so far has been an ongoing injury crisis, after a number of United players have been forced into the treatment room with niggles. New signings Rasmus Hojlund and Sofyan Amrabat both began their United careers with injuries, and while the duo may be back in action for the Old Trafford outfit, the same cannot be said for Sergio Reguilon.

The on-loan Tottenham Hotspur star is the latest United man, along with defender Lisandro Martínez, to have picked up a knock. Expected to be out for a number of weeks, ten Hag is once again going to have to reshuffle his defence amid the latest round of injuries.

Elsewhere though, ten Hag will be able to call upon the services of Antony, after the winger was welcomed back to training following accusations of violence. It was revealed on Friday afternoon that the attacker would be involved in day-to-day activities once again, with ten Hag also allowed to pick the Brazil international in his matchday squad for the 20-time English champions' upcoming fixtures.