Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro are United's first two summer signings, representing a change.

Fabrizio Romano reports a six-year deal with Mazraoui has been agreed.

Manchester United have already confirmed two summer signings as Erik ten Hag and Co prepare for an all-important campaign in 2024/25 and Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy, while talking to The United Stand, has praised how proactive they’ve been under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS’ ownership.

The mood in Old Trafford circles last term was rather bleak. The club themselves finished in eighth place - on 60 points - as they recorded their worst-ever finish of the Premier League era, though, despite all of that, Ten Hag remains at the helm.

For too long, Manchester United have been lacklustre in the summer transfer market, with teams taking advantage of their willingness to fork out hefty sums of money when push came to shove - but their recent transfer business could represent a changing of the guard.

‘They’re acting with more authority’

Speaking on The United Stand YouTube channel with journalist Beth Tucker, Reddy suggested that the 13-time Premier League champions are going about their transfer business with ‘more authority’.

“The vision that Manchester United are selling now and how they're acting with more authority, I think that's important. I know they've got so many things in process, so it's not like they're waiting for a player to leave before they look at what midfield options are there.

Mazraoui and Dalot - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Mazraoui Dalot Minutes 1,198 3,174 Goals 0 2 Assists 3 3 Pass success rate (%) 89.9 83.8 Tackles per game 1.7 2.3 Interceptions per game 1.1 1 Overall rating 6.90 6.96

Suggesting that their proactiveness is bound to pay off with them already in contact with an array of talent - from midfielders, to left-sided defenders to right-backs - this summer, the Sky Sports reporter told The United Stand that they already have deals in place which are ready to be triggered.

“They've spoken to a bunch of midfielders, left-sided defenders, right backs, all of that. So when the time comes, the deal's pretty much already lined up and they can pull the trigger. So I think they're a lot more proactive and on the front foot than I've seen the club before.”

Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro have already been confirmed as the club’s first two signings of the summer, which is out of the ordinary for a club who tend to wait until the latter stages of the window to snare the players on their radar.

Six-Year Contract Agreed Between Man Utd and Mazraoui

Moroccan keen on Old Trafford switch

To back up Reddy’s claim that Manchester United are acting positively this summer, the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano has reported that a six-year deal for Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraoui has been agreed.

Ten Hag is familiar with the Morocco international’s talent and subsequent ability after enjoying a successful stint together at Ajax. While in the Netherlands, Mazraoui played 137 times under the Dutchman.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only seven players - including Lisandro Martinez and Andre Onana - have featured in more games under Ten Hag during his managerial career.

Leiderdorp-born Mazraoui has notched the solitary goal and eight assists across his 55-game Bavaria career but is, alongside his club teammate Matthijs de Ligt, keen to join the Old Trafford-based outfit this summer after not wholly living up to expectations in the German top tier.

A move to the Premier League could revitalise his promising career and, at the age of 26, could prove to be a long-term option for the former Ajax chief as he looks to rub shoulders with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City in the coming years.

