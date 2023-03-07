Manchester United have their eyes on a mega-money move for a centre-forward in the summer.

Manchester United have identified a centre-forward as their primary target in the summer transfer window, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth reiterated to GIVEMESPORT.

Wout Weghorst joined on loan from Burnley in January, but it's believed the Dutch international is being used as a stop-gap, before United spend big on a number nine at the end of the campaign.

Manchester United transfer news

According to a report by ESPN, United have already started to draw up their summer transfer plans, with a new striker at the top of their list.

It's claimed the January acquisition of Weghorst from Burnley is nothing more than a temporary solution, as Erik ten Hag eyes up a marquee signing ahead of next season.

The report suggests three players have already established themselves at the top of United's shortlist, as the Red Devils look to address a problem area in attack.

Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane is among the names of potential targets, whereas Serie A marksman Victor Osimhen and Slovenian starlet Benjamin Šeško are also mooted.

It comes amid takeover interest in the club, with rumours of a potential summer war chest to be available for ten Hag and Co., should a deal be struck with the Glazer family.

However, regardless of who is in charge of United by the time the summer transfer window rolls around, it's suggested the Red Devils will almost certainly enter the market for a big-money striker.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about United's striker plans?

When quizzed about United's potential plans in the summer transfer window, Sky Sports reporter Sheth was steadfast in his belief the Premier League giants will target a centre forward.

On their rumoured striker pursuit, Sheth told GMS: "It’s no secret the centre forward position is the one that Man United are going to target.

"And I think the majority of the funds that they'll have available will go towards that, because they'll want to bring in a blue chip striker in that position.

"Cristiano Ronaldo, of course left earlier on in the season and you've got Marcus Rashford scoring goals for fun just now, but it was very telling that in January, they did bring in a striker, but it was almost like let's just get Weghorst in, see what happens just to tide us over for when we do go for our primary target in the summer.

"So they've kept their powder dry, you'd have to say with regard to the number nine.”

Is striker the only position United want to strengthen in the summer?

Despite the progress made under ten Hag, United's recent 7-0 drubbing away to rivals Liverpool highlighted the need for reinforcements across the pitch for the Red Devils.

According to The Guardian, United will reignite their interest in midfield maestro Frenkie De Jong at the end of the campaign, having earmarked the Barcelona man as their number-one target last summer.

The 20-time Premier League champions had agreed a £63 million move for De Jong ahead of the 2022/23 season, but ultimately the move fell through.

Elsewhere, there are also suggestions United could look to strengthen between the sticks, with The Mirror reporting ten Hag is a huge fan of Brighton & Hove Albion shot-stopper Robert Sánchez.