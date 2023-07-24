Manchester United could revive interest in Harry Kane this summer, but any potential deal may be blocked because of one key factor, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils had pulled out of the race to sign Kane last month, but a shift in position from Spurs could see United reignite their pursuit.

Manchester United transfer news - Harry Kane

It's a transfer which on the surface makes plenty of sense. England's best striker moving to England's biggest club has all the hallmarks for a successful deal.

However, despite a desire to bring the talismanic striker to Old Trafford, United were forced to cool interest in Kane earlier in the transfer window, after it became clear Tottenham were unwilling to budge on their asking price.

As a result, United were forced to explore alternative options, with attention switching to Atalanta star Rasmus Hojlund.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that United would focus on securing Hojlund's signature after signing goalkeeper Andre Onana and that personal terms had already been agreed upon between the two.

However, as the new season edges closer and closer to its start date, there is a feeling that Tottenham, who have already rejected two offers from Bayern Munich, could be forced to sell Kane this summer.

That's because according to a report by The Daily Mail, Spurs may decide to cash in on Kane, should the England skipper refuse the £400,000-per-week contract proposal being presented by the club.

Kane has already entered the final 12 months of his deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and should he become available for less than the mooted £100 million asking price, United could launch a move for their one-time primary target.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Kane and United?

When quizzed on the latest regarding Kane and United, the Sky Sports reporter admitted the 20-time English champions remained interested, but could be denied the chance to strike a deal.

On the soon-to-be 30-year-old, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “​​The Kane one has kind of reared its head again, because there was talk that Tottenham will sell him if he doesn't sign a contract during this transfer window.

"I still think that as it stands, the information I'm getting, it's not going to mean United going back in to try and get Kane simply because, like is the case with Hojlund, FFP would almost deny them getting a deal done at the prices that Atalanta want.

"And if you look at what Tottenham would want on top of the wages that Kane would demand, it probably looks like a no-go at the moment.”

What's next for United this summer?

Having issues settling on which summer striker target to go after, transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that United were exploring a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani.

A talented goalscorer, Jones believes United could step up their interest in the Frenchman, should deals for alternative targets fall through between now and the window slamming shut.

Jones suggested United may be looking at a fee of around £85 million for Kolo Muani, with Eintracht determined to keep hold of their prized asset.

Of course, that is a similar figure which is being mooted for both Kane and Hojlund, meaning United will likely have to find the funds from somewhere, should they wish to land a new centre-forward this summer.