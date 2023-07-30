Manchester United are ‘expected to accelerate’ their pursuit of Usawa Red Diamonds’ shot-stopper Zion Suzuki, though Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth believes this will only happen once Dean Henderson’s future is resolved.

Andre Onana’s arrival represents a changing of the guard at Old Trafford and now Suzuki could be the next goalkeeper through the door.

Manchester United transfer news – Zion Suzuki

United's long-time servant David de Gea sealed a dramatic exit away from the club recently amid speculation the club were eyeing Onana as a direct replacement.

Once the Spaniard had ended his 12-year association with United, they turned their full focus on snaring a deal for the Inter Milan stopper.

Per BBC Sport, Erik ten Hag sealed his reunion with his former Ajax man for a £47.2million fee on a five-year contract.

However, Suzuki’s potential move to Old Trafford hinges on the eventuality of Henderson, who has harboured concrete interest from Nottingham Forest, while the 26-year-old is also pushing for the move, journalist Rudy Galetti reports.

Should the Whitehaven-born goalkeeper move on this summer, Suzuki, who is valued at £5m according to Japanese reports, has been earmarked as his replacement and recently, Romano told GIVEMESPORT that the 20-year-old is ‘really tempted’ over the switch.

Before the window closes at the beginning of September, this intriguing deal could begin to ‘accelerate’ once Ten Hag’s goalkeeper situation becomes a tad clearer, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Manchester United and Zion Suzuki?

Sheth insisted Onana will be United and Ten Hag’s evident first choice, but Suzuki is also on the shopping list.

The Sky Sports reporter does however claim the deal is expected to ramp up once Henderson’s future is more certain.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Of course, Andre Onana will be the number one, he’s been the one that Erik ten Hag has chased the whole summer and potentially Zion Suzuki as well. So, I’d expect that to probably accelerate a little bit more once there’s a degree of certainty on Dean Henderson’s future.”

What next for Manchester United?

United’s takeover saga is seemingly no further down the line since the Glazer family put the club up for sale in November, and while there were initial worries that the uncertainty would constrain their summer business, the club have certainly splashed the cash.

Deals for both Onana and Mason Mount have been completed, and the duo have made their respective debuts during the club’s pre-season campaign.

And there’s no stopping there given the centre-forward position is still as vacant as ever.

Rasmus Hojlund, who currently plies his trade for Atalanta, has been earmarked as Ten Hag’s priority and the club have made a verbal €60m offer to the Italian club according to The Athletic, though both parties are far off in terms of their valuations of the young Dane.

However, despite the stumbling block, United remain hopeful of completing a deal before the new campaign starts in August, as reported by BBC Sport.

Paris Saint-Germain are also involved in the transfer race for the 20-year-old as MailOnline have reported that the French giants have made a £43million bid.