Manchester United may struggle to sanction any further incomings this summer until a key transfer-based issue is resolved at the club, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has informed GIVEMESPORT.

In Erik ten Hag’s second season in charge, the Dutchman is looking to propel his side into a genuine title race, while also becoming a force to be reckoned with in the Champions League and has aided his objective by spending £165m this summer, per Transfermarkt.

Concerns have arisen over the 13-time Premier League champions' domestic showings so far as they have couped just three points from two fixtures.

A lucky 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers followed by a 2-0 away loss at Tottenham Hotspur now means they sit in the bottom half of the table in the formative stages of 2023/24 with just the transfer window's days now severely numbered.

However, unfortunately for the Old Trafford faithful, Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that the Manchester-based outfit are required to offload those deemed surplus to requirements before making another summer signing.

Among those on the potential chopping board are midfield outcasts Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay.

Per The Athletic, West Ham United had a £30m proposal snubbed for the latter seeing as The Guardian reported that £40m is the club’s asking price for the 26-year-old Lancaster-born midfielder, who has played 210 games for the Red Devils.

In terms of Van de Beek, Real Sociedad were in talks with the Premier League side over a potential move; though, according to Manchester Evening News, the Spanish outfit cooled their interest in the Dutchman and set their sights elsewhere.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Manchester United’s transfer business?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “The information I’m given is that it’s unlikely they’ll be able to bring someone in unless there is a major departure, but it’s not impossible. I think what they’re trying to do is just assess their financial situation now they’re really wary of Financial Fair Play and complying with those rules.

“So, they’re just having a look at whether it would require more than just Fred going for a total of £15m and Donny van de Beek maybe leaving as well. Would that be enough for them to go back in the market for Sofyan Amrabat and Ryan Gravenberch? Or would they need to sell more? That’s not clear as yet and look, time’s running out as well.

“So that could be a factor in how quickly they’d be able to do a deal because transfers aren’t easy at the best of times, but particularly towards the end of a window when a certain price might have been the valuation about a month ago might not be the valuation the closer to the end of the window we get.”

What next for Manchester United?

As the end of the summer window nears, it’s clear that Manchester United still have an issue in their engine room that needs to be tidied up if they are to rub shoulders with the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal.

As such, Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch has been eyed as a potential signing and Manchester Evening News have claimed the club are contemplating a last-ditch attempt to sign the Dutchman.

Gravenberch, 21, has not enjoyed the most fruitful of maiden seasons in Bavaria following his £18.5m move in the summer of 2020 as he has played just 33 games across all competitions and has notched a measly one goal and assist apiece.

Just recently, however, Manchester United’s arch-rivals Liverpool held advanced talks with the German giants over a potential move, per MailOnline, as they also look to strengthen their centre of the park.

Now, the Premier League duo have been boosted in their respective pursuals of the former Ajax ace as Bayern chief Thomas Tuchel has indicated he would be open to parting ways this summer, according to The Athletic.