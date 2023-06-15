Manchester United only want to pay £55m max for Chelsea star Mason Mount, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have had an opening £40m bid for the attacking midfielder rejected, with their Premier League rivals holding out for up to £75m.

Man United transfer news — Mason Mount

The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that United have had a £40m offer for Mount turned down by Chelsea.

Earlier this month, CBS journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that the 24-year-old is a "high priority" for Erik ten Hag.

Mount has entered the final 12 months of his contract, which is why Chelsea are open to selling him this summer.

If they cannot agree a deal with United, then there is a good chance that the Blues will lose the Englishman for nothing in 2024.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Mason Mount and Man United?

Sheth thinks United only want to pay around £50m for Mount, while Chelsea want a fee closer to £75m.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "I think some noises were suggesting United were looking around the £50–55m mark as what they felt was a reasonable price, whereas Chelsea were looking upwards of £70–75m for him, I think."

Is £50m a reasonable price for Mason Mount?

It is, especially considering the fact that he is out of contract next year. If United do not sign Mount now, there is the possibility that they can land him for nothing in 2024. With that in mind, they should not be making crazy offers for the England international.

Ten Hag is clearly desperate for the player and it is easy to see why. He could bring a lot to Old Trafford.

The Chelsea star is someone who is going to work extremely hard and help Ten Hag's side when it comes to pressing and trying to win the ball back. As per FBref, he has ranked in the 87th percentile for tackles among attacking midfielders and wingers over the last year.

Mount is also an attacking threat when he is at the top of his game. Back in the 2021/22 season, he came up with 29 goal contributions in 53 appearances, according to Transfermarkt.

Still, United need to strengthen other areas of their squad. They have to bring in a new centre-forward, for example, with Wout Weghorst returning to Burnley. Therefore, blowing so much money on a player who they could sign for free next summer would probably not be the smartest move.