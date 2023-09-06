Highlights Sofyan Amrabat could play alongside Casemiro in midfield for Manchester United, which could potentially force Mason Mount to play out wide.

Amrabat's statistics from last season show that he compares favourably to United's other midfield options including Fernandes, Eriksen, and McTominay.

Ten Hag may need to make tactical adjustments to accommodate Amrabat, Casemiro, Fernandes, and Mount in the same starting XI.

Manchester United must play Sofyan Amrabat alongside Casemiro as journalist Dean Jones drops his verdict to GIVEMESPORT on another star who could be affected by Old Trafford’s latest midfield arrival.

Erik ten Hag has bolstered his options in the middle of the park for his Red Devils squad as he looks to improve on last season’s third-placed Premier League finish.

Man Utd transfer news – Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United were one of the Premier League’s busiest clubs on the summer transfer window’s Deadline Day, making no less than three signings in the market’s final hours. After a prolonged search, the Red Devils finally secured the signature of Fiorentina midfielder Amrabat, touted for a move to Old Trafford throughout the summer. United have paid £8.5m to sign Amrabat on a season-long loan, holding the option to buy the 27-year-old for over £21m next season. Following his signing, the midfielder spoke to Manchester United’s official club website (via Sky Sports).

“It is a huge honour to become a Manchester United player. I've had to be patient for this moment, but I'm someone who always listens to my heart, and now I am representing the club of my dreams. I am a passionate player; I want to bring that energy to the squad, and I will put everything into every action I take for the team. I know exactly how Erik ten Hag likes to work and what he needs from his players. His coaching and guidance developed me so much as a player earlier in my career; I know that he will help to bring out the best of my abilities so that I can help the group to be successful this season.”

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Amrabat wanted the move to Man Utd on Deadline Day, hinting the player will be delighted at sealing a transfer.

Sofyan Amrabat and Mason Mount career comparison Mount Amrabat Appearances 280 298 Goals 58 9 Assists 53 19 Yellow cards 32 64 Red cards 0 4 All statistics via Transfermarkt

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Amrabat?

Jones has suggested that Amrabat must play in midfield alongside Casemiro, which could enable ten Hag to move £60m summer signing Mason Mount out wide this term.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: “I think you have to see Amrabat alongside Casemiro. I think it's something that has to be tried and tested. It will be interesting to see how it starts to play out because if you end up with a midfield of Casemiro, Amrabat and Bruno Fernandes, then you've got to start to wonder where Mount will fit back in once he's fit. I do think that there's a possibility that Mount ends up being used as a wide option for Man Utd in the attack if the Amrabat transition into the team goes well, but even just having Christian Eriksen in there alongside Casemiro looks better. So, if they can find a way for Amrabat to become part of that system, then Man Utd will immediately be in a better place.”

How do Amrabat’s stats from last season with Mount and other Man Utd options?

Compared to Man Utd’s alternative midfield options, it’s clear why ten Hag has moved on Amrabat’s services this summer. The World Cup semi-finalist achieved a completion rate of 88.8% of passes last season, which ranks better than the numbers drummed up by Mount, Casemiro, Fernandes, Eriksen and Scott McTominay, as per FBref. He also attempted more passes than his midfield peers, completing 1323 of 1490 last season.

Amrabat also ranks second out of the five for percentage of dribblers tackled, with his 55.2% only eclipsed by McTominay’s effort of 59.1%, according to the same stats provider. And the holding midfielder comes second when comparing the total distance of ball carries, having travelled 6108 yards, compared to Fernandes’ total of 6213.

It's clear that former Serie A star is readymade for Premier League football and should be able to adapt to the physicality of the league upon his arrival. Therefore, Amrabat could settle straight into ten Hag’s starting XI when the Red Devils return to action against Brighton & Hove Albion on 16th September, following the international break. But ten Hag must make some tactical tweaks to his side if he is to fit Amrabat, Casemiro, Fernandes and Mount into the same starting XI, heading into the beginning of the Champions League group stages, which sees the Red Devils take on Bayern Munich, Galatasaray and Copenhagen.