Manchester United could look at signing a Serie A star at Old Trafford later in the summer window, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag is looking to bolster his Red Devils squad ahead of next month’s Premier League kick-off.

Man Utd transfer news – Latest

According to the MailOnline, Manchester United are willing to sell 13 players this summer as they generate revenue to bring in more additions at Old Trafford.

As many as four midfielders could be allowed to leave Manchester as the Red Devils clear out some of the lesser favoured players in the Dutchman’s squad.

Among them are Donny van de Beek, Fred and Hannibal Mejbri whilst the club prepare to listen to offers for Scotland international Scott McTominay.

Therefore, United could target several improvements as they reinforce ten Hag’s options in the middle of the park.

Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount has already arrived in a deal that could eventually reach £60m after the 24-year-old refused to pen a contract extension at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, as per Italian journalist Sara Meini, Manchester United will attempt to close a deal to sign Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat this weekend.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that United are monitoring the Serie A star, who has been described as a “monster” by Italian journalist Carlo Garganese and a "superstar" by reporter Thomas Mlambo.

La Viola had initially placed a €35m (£30m) price tag on the 26-year-old’s head but, with no offers forthcoming, they have lowered this to €30m (close to £26m).

However, Romano believes that a deal to sign Amrabat is possible, but later in the window as United aim to secure further outgoings at Old Trafford.

What has Romano said about Man Utd and Amrabat?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “Manchester United already asked about him in the final days of the transfer window in January.

“Then they decided to go for Marcel Sabitzer, a different kind of player. But Amrabat was already on the list at the end of January. So, let's see.

“I think this could be a possibility. But I don't think it will be today, tomorrow, or the next few days. I think he will try to take some time because they need to complete outgoings in that position as soon as possible.”

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, All The Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

What other midfielders could Man Utd sign this summer?

Amrabat is just one name claimed to be on Man Utd’s radar this summer as ten Hag looks to bolster his squad in midfield.

According to Sky Sport Germany, the Red Devils and West Ham United are monitoring the situation of Bayern Munich and Germany star Leon Goretzka, who could be available for around £43m during the current window.

Meanwhile, The Times have credited Manchester United with interest in Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool considering moving for the 19-year-old.

Earlier this month, The Guardian claimed that United, Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur were scouting RB Salzburg and Israel U21 star Oscar Gloukh, who made an impression during the U21 Euros this summer.

Therefore, ten Hag has several midfield options he could turn to in the remaining weeks of the market but must sanction some outgoings to make another splash in the window.