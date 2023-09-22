Manchester United have a major team selection headache ahead of the Burnley match, with journalist Dean Jones hinting in an interview with GIVEMESPORT that Sofyan Amrabat could be brought in to replace one key first-team regular.

Erik ten Hag has been forced to endure a torrid start to the campaign, and the Dutch manager will be hoping his side's fortunes are turned around with a win this weekend.

Manchester United latest team and injury news - Sofyan Amrabat

It's difficult to find any positivity for ten Hag and United right now, with their start to the season having been so abysmal. In the midst of a three-game losing streak, the Red Devils have had it tough both on and off the pitch. From scandals to an injury crisis, the 20-time English champions are in a bit of a rut right now, with United fans no doubt hoping it comes to an end as soon as possible.

One player who was brought in to help elevate the quality of United's squad this season was Amrabat himself. Joining on an initial loan deal from Serie A outfit Fiorentina, United hold a £22 million option to buy in the Morocco international's contract. While he was deemed a key target for ten Hag this summer, Amrabat is yet to feature for the Greater Manchester outfit, after picking up an injury during the September international break.

Alas, with the midfielder back in training, there is a feeling that he could be about to make his United debut this weekend.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m Altay Bayindir (Fenerbahce) £4.3m Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina) Loan Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Dean Jones said about Sofyan Amrabat and Manchester United?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones believes Amrabat's inclusion in the United starting-11 could be what the Red Devils need to take a result this weekend. Claiming the midfield anchor would help get the most out of those around him, the reliable reporter has called on ten Hag to use him on Saturday evening:

“Amrabat has to go into the United line-up - this team is in desperate need of a new identity and even if he's not 100 per cent fully match fit he would bring a new character as well as an improvement of midfield energy and class to the side. “Against Bayern Munich, their best two players were Sergio Reguilon and Rasmus Hojlund, new signings, and you hope that these sorts of players are going to bring a freshness because they are not yet worn down by the constant negative connotations that come with being involved in this club. “Christian Eriksen was poor in the Champions League and Casemiro is only going to improve with someone like Amrabat alongside him. It sounds like he's pretty much fit now and ten Hag is going to find the temptation to start him very difficult to ignore.”

Who are Manchester United playing this weekend?

United have been allotted the lesser-seen Saturday 8:00pm kick-off slot for their weekend clash against Burnley, with ten Hag desperate to take three points from their clash with the newly-promoted side. Having got the better of Vincent Kompany's side during last season's League Cup meeting, Burnley will be keen to avenge that defeat and continue piling the misery on ten Hag's shoulders.

Should United suffer another defeat, it would certainly prove a difficult one for ten Hag to shake off, with some hinting his job itself could come under threat.