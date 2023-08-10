Manchester United could still go back into the market for someone like Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, but will need to make progress on key deals at Old Trafford to make this happen, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag has already been provided with the funds to bolster his Red Devils squad this summer.

Man Utd transfer news – Amrabat

After another summer of transition at Old Trafford, Manchester United head into the final weeks of the window keen to make another signing.

Atalanta and Denmark striker Ramus Hojlund joined Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount and Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana as ten Hag’s newest recruits at the Theater of Dreams last week.

The centre-forward’s £72m signing may allow the Dutchman to switch his focus to Amrabat, who could be available for as little as €30m (close to £26m) after Fiorentina received no offers for his services.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Amrabat wants to move to Old Trafford on his YouTube channel: “The player wants to move, but it's crucial to understand that to enter important stages of the deal, a bid is needed, a conversation is needed between clubs. This will happen when Man Utd complete some of the outgoings.”

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT Amrabat’s head had been turned by Man Utd’s interest.

And Sheth claims a deal to sign the Morocco star, once dubbed “magnificent” by Alan Shearer, could progress once Fred and Donny van de Beek leave Old Trafford.

What has Sheth said about Man Utd and van de Beek?

When asked if Man Utd’s focus had turned to sanctioning outgoings for Fred and van de Beek, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “It certainly seems that way. When Hojlund was signed, I was told the bulk of Manchester United's incoming transfer business was done. When they said bulk, they just left it open a bit, that there still could be another potential arrival. But I think the focus for now, before they can even think about bringing anyone else in, is departures.

“Once Fred and van de Beek potentially leave the club and United get some money in the space in the squad again, I think that's when they'll go back into the market, potentially for someone like Amrabat.”

What next for Man Utd this summer?

As Sheth has alluded, Man Utd’s priority before the transfer window’s deadline on the 1st September is to move players out of Old Trafford and clear space on the wage bill.

Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils want to resolve the situations of Fred and van de Beek, with at least one likely departure before they can pursue a deal for Amrabat.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has also suggested to GMS that goalkeeper Dean Henderson could be sold, alongside Fred, to open up funding to sign the 26-year-old this summer.

Meanwhile, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that centre-back Harry Maguire has told ten Hag that he only wants to leave Man Utd for a club at a high level, with West Ham United interested in the 30-year-old.