Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat will be “starting to get itchy feet” over a move to Old Trafford as transfer insider Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with the latest update on a deal.

Erik ten Hag still wants to add another midfielder to his Red Devils squad ahead of their return to the Champions League this season.

Man Utd transfer news – Sofyan Amrabat

According to AD in the Netherlands, Liverpool have joined the race and jumped in front of Manchester United in the queue to sign Fiorentina midfielder Amrabat this summer.

It’s claimed that a deal to secure the 26-year-old’s signature at Anfield will be “finalised soon” in what would come as a blow to those at Old Trafford.

However, this contradicts what journalist Alfredo Pedulla told Passione Fiorentina (via Sport Witness) this week, who believes that Amrabat, rumoured to be valued at £26m, has turned down offers from Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Juventus to join Man Utd.

“We are at the point where I confirm the strong interest of Manchester United. They only sold Fred but didn’t sell Van de Beek and McTominay. And now I expect an acceleration and United’s offer will come. They spent a lot of money on Onana, on Hojlund, Maguire hasn’t left yet, they had to make some sales, and they haven’t yet. Surely Amrabat belongs to the last fortnight [of the transfer window].”

“Amrabat linked to exits? I don’t know because you’re talking about a club that has two strong midfielders with a valuation of over €50m [£43m]. But United are an unpredictable club. Anything can happen every day. Look what is happening with Saudi Arabia. One comes up every day. I can tell you that up to now, Amrabat has refused every offer that has arrived: Liverpool, Bayern and Juventus, even if the Bianconeri have never formalised the offer.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Man Utd identified Amrabat as an “important target” but haven’t sent an official bid.

And Jones claims that the Moroccan international would “like to get going” on a transfer out of Fiorentina soon, with United being “hot on him.”

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Amrabat?

Asked if he believes Amrabat is still the primary midfield target at Man Utd, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Yeah, I do. Amrabat will be starting to get itchy feet because he needs a new club, and he'd like to get going on that soon. But at the same time, I'm told he's very confident that he is on the verge of something special happening.

“So, United are hot on him. I'm starting to become quite expectant over it, to be honest. I think it will help if one of those midfielders does move on.”

Read More: The Latest Transfer News, Rumours, Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

What next for Man Utd this summer?

Whilst Amrabat heads up Manchester United’s summer transfer shortlist, the Red Devils have also identified targets elsewhere.

Romano has indicated to GIVEMESPORT that Everton midfielder Amadou Onana could be an alternative to Amrabat but would likely cost the Red Devils double the price.

The Italian transfer guru has also told GMS that Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard could be of interest to United and that the France international wants to move to Old Trafford.

And journalist Ben Jacobs tells GIVEMESPORT that centre-back Harry Maguire will hold further talks with the club over his future after a £30m move to West Ham United fell through.