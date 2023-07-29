Manchester United have a Serie A midfielder on their transfer shortlist at Old Trafford this summer, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag hopes to build on an impressive first campaign at the helm, with his Red Devils squad achieving qualification for this season’s Champions League and winning the Carabao Cup.

Manchester United’s transfer window is seriously beginning to hot up as we edge closer to August, with the Red Devils having already made two key signings this summer.

Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount has switched to Old Trafford in a deal which could eventually rise to £60m.

Meanwhile, Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana has been brought in for £47.2m, tasked with replacing long-term first-choice stopper David de Gea, who left Manchester at the end of his contract last month.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd have submitted an opening bid worth €60m (£51m) to sign Atalanta and Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund.

However, the Serie A outfit are demanding a deal in the region of €70m (£60m), with French giants Paris Saint-Germain lurking in the background for his signature.

Man Utd have also identified targets in other positions on the pitch, aiming to bolster ten Hag’s core options.

According to Sport Italia (via The Express), United had been initially reluctant to meet Fiorentina’s £30m demand to sign midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, who starred in Morocco’s midfield at last year’s World Cup.

However, the Red Devils are reported to have caved in and have matched last season’s Europa Conference League finalists’ price tag.

Meanwhile, Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that United could look to sign Amrabat later in the transfer window, as the Red Devils must sanction outgoings in the same position.

And Jacobs has confirmed Amrabat is on United’s list but isn’t aware of any bid from the Manchester giants.

What has Jacobs said about Man Utd and Amrabat?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “Amrabat is on the list. I think people have got a little bit carried away with the transfer because the focus has been on Hojlund.

“So, at this point, I'm not aware of any Manchester United bid for Amrabat. Plenty of clubs have been linked, with nothing coming of it throughout the last few weeks.

“So, Manchester United will first look to get in Hojlund and then assess their situation because the more they bring in without outgoings, it's difficult for Manchester United to move in the market in terms of any fees or wages due to Financial Fair Play.”

Who else could Man Utd sign this summer?

Amrabat, once dubbed a “monster” by journalist Carlo Garganese, is just one of several names identified as an option to bolster ten Hag’s midfield this summer.

Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT there is hope Man Utd can sign Bayern Munich and Germany star Leon Goretzka, with the German giants hinting they could be open to negotiations.

Meanwhile, 90min claims that Goretzka’s club and international teammate Joshua Kimmich has been offered to the Red Devils and is seriously considering his future at the Allianz Arena.

In goal, Man Utd have strengthened their last line of defence with the capture of Onana.

However, reports in the Netherlands claim the Red Devils are interested in signing Feyenoord stopper Justin Bijlow if Dean Henderson leaves Old Trafford this summer.