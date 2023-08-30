Manchester United’s negotiations for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat could be a struggle for one reason at Old Trafford, as talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook updates GIVEMESPORT on the club’s interest in Tottenham Hotspur’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Erik ten Hag hopes to bolster his options in the middle of the park for his Red Devils squad before Friday’s transfer window deadline.

Man Utd transfer news – Sofyan Amrabat and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

After the additions of Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund, Manchester United could do with ensuring they beef up their midfield roster for their return to the Champions League next month. The Red Devils have lost the services of Fred and Marcel Sabitzer from last season’s squad, indicating that there are gaps to fill in the middle of the park. While neither player was indispensable to ten Hag, they haven’t been replaced, leaving the 20-time English champions light on options in midfield.

One player United have been monitoring is Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Amrabat, labelled as "exceptional" by Luis Enrique during the 2022 World Cup. However, according to Tuttomercatoweb, Atletico Madrid have joined the race to sign the 27-year-old, with the Manchester giants unlikely to move on a deal until they offload some of their own talent. Therefore, it’s unsurprising that Man Utd have attempted to sign the player on a season-long loan, with an obligation to buy the close to £32,000 per-week earner next summer.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph has reported that Manchester United are considering a surprise move for Tottenham midfielder Hojbjerg. The outler claims that Atletico had a £30m bid for the £100,000 per-week earner accepted earlier this summer, but a deal collapsed after the 28-year-old failed to agree personal terms. Developments on Man Utd’s pursuit of Hojbjerg remain to be seen, but ten Hag is eager for the club to sign another option in midfield.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Brown said about Man Utd’s interest in Amrabat and Hojbjerg?

Crook claims that United have indicated to Amrabat’s advisors that they would be interested in his signature but is unconvinced Tottenham would be willing to loan Hojbjerg to a Premier League rival, as the talkSPORT reporter drops the latest on the £65m-rated duo.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “The Amrabat stuff hadn't really developed. They’ve indicated to his advisors throughout the summer that he's someone they’d be interested in signing, but I think financially they'll struggle to make the deal happen. For Hojbjerg, I think the deal would have to be a loan, and I'm not sure Tottenham would want to loan to a Premier League rival.”

What other midfielders have Man Utd been linked with this summer?

Amrabat has been the most prominent midfield target on Manchester United’s transfer shortlist this summer, but not the only option they have considered. Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils could sign Bayern Munich talent Ryan Gravenberch in the transfer window’s final days. However, Liverpool have also looked at the Dutchman, who is eager to find a club where he can earn regular minutes.

Last week, reports in Spain suggested Man Utd could move for Real Madrid and France star Aurelien Tchouameni as they aim to bulk out their midfield options. Therefore, it could be an intriguing remaining few days of the transfer window at Old Trafford.