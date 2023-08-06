Manchester United have been given a boost in their pursuit of their midfield target Sofyan Amrabat, as journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT he will be ‘prepared to wait’ for the English stalwarts.

The Morocco international has a host of clubs chasing his signature but has his eyes set on Premier League and Champions League football.

Manchester United news – Sofyan Amrabat

The Fiorentina star, 26, was a leading light for his nation during the World Cup and caught the attention of Europe’s biggest sides in the process.

And now, clubs are willing to enter a bidding war to snare the gifted Moroccan away from La Viola.

Flush with cash after the Declan Rice sale, West Ham United are eyeing a move for Amrabat, though they also do have Denis Zakaria and James Ward-Prowse on their radar, per The Mirror.

He has also piqued interest from Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli, who are willing to meet Fiorentina’s demands, though talkSPORT report he is poised to snub the big-money proposal.

Instead, it has been reported that Amrabat has green-lit a move to United, but the deal hinges on whether the Red Devils sanction an exit for Fred, as reported by The Sun.

Erik ten Hag is particularly keen on signing the gem considering the pair enjoyed working together at Dutch side Utrecht previously, and will be keen to add some much-needed depth to their midfield department.

What did Ben Jacobs say about Manchester United and Sofyan Amrabat?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “He’s a concrete option for sure and Sofyan Amrabat is aware of that which means, despite other interests, he might be prepared to wait for Manchester United. And that’s kind of the beauty of this time in the window as well that if you ask a player to wait, because the window shuts in less than a month, you’re not asking them to wait for three months, you’re asking them to wait for two weeks, three weeks at a maximum.

"So players are, when they have options, prepared to be a little bit more patient at this time of the window because they know that waiting is not going to be a drawn out saga, it’s only going to be the difference between doing something now and deciding their future now, or obviously waiting a few weeks.”

What next for Manchester United?

United, for once, have not left all their transfer business until the last minute and have signed Andre Onana and Mason Mount already, with an official announcement for Rasmus Hojlund expected on the weekend.

The club have also been linked with a move for a second-choice goalkeeper ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Urawa Red Diamonds goalkeeper Zion Suzuki is one on their shopping list.

However, a deal for the promising 20-year-old is expected to intensify once Dean Henderson's future at Old Trafford has been resolved.

Nottingham Forest’s recent financial troubles, reported by Mike Keegan for MailOnline, may mean that a deal for the Whitehaven-born stopper is in jeopardy.

The 26-year-old spent last term on loan at the City Ground with the club keen to secure his services as their permanent first-choice as they look to retain their Premier League credibility for the foreseeable future.

MailOnline recently reported that the Tricky Trees were closing in on a deal worth in the region of £20m, though nothing has materialised as yet.