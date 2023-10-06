Highlights Manchester United's poor start to the season can be attributed to a "ludicrous situation" involving summer signing Sofyan Amrabat.

The Morocco international has been forced to play out of position at left back instead of his intended deep midfield role and his struggles in his unfamiliar position have been evident.

The club's problems extend beyond Amrabat, with controversy between manager Erik ten Hag and Jadon Sancho resulting in Sancho being exiled from first team facilities and potentially being sold.

Manchester United have endured their worst start to a campaign of the Premier League era this time around and transfer insider Dean Jones has now revealed the reason why summer signing Sofyan Amrabat is in a ‘ludicrous situation’.

Erik ten Hag’s status as Red Devils boss has been put heavily under the spotlight on the back of a turbulent start to 2023/24.

A glimmer of hope was given to those of a Manchester United persuasion as they brushed past Crystal Palace with ease in the Carabao Cup, though all the work was undone when the Premier League duo then met again and Roy Hodgson’s side outclassed those in red shirts just days later.

The Greater Manchester outfit have also come under huge scrutiny for their performances in the Champions League as after their two opening defeats against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray, they sit rock-bottom of Group A on zero points, while – in a domestic sense – it doesn’t look pretty either.

Having lost four of their opening seven league games, Manchester United are dwelling in 10th spot and the chasm between them and top four is becoming increasingly concerning, given that would be the bare minimum expected of Ten Hag and his current crop.

Many personnel at the club have come under fire in recent weeks, including summer recruit Amrabat, who signed on a season-long deal with an option to buy in the summer transfer window. His engine room capabilities have been marred, however, as Ten Hag’s injury crisis on the left-hand side of defence has meant the former Fiorentina ace has been utilised there instead.

Playing out of his comfort zone has seen the 26-year-old struggle to coherently understand his role and, therefore, he has been culpable of poor positioning and unnecessary fouls since the new campaign got underway. All in all, it’s been a turgid start to proceedings for the Premier League powerhouse and if they are to get anything out of this season, an upturn in fortunes is severely needed.

Sofyan Amrabat - 2023/24 statistics Metric Score Squad Rank Tackles 3 1st Interceptions 1 =4th Fouls 3 1st Average Passes 53.5 4th Long Balls 4.5 2nd Average Rating 6.37/10 15th All data per WhoScored

£65k p/w ace now being 'wasted' at Old Trafford - Dean Jones

Jones suggested that Amrabat, who pockets £65,000-per-week, playing in the left back berth for Manchester United is a ‘ludicrous situation’ seeing as the Moroccan was brought in to deploy a deep midfield role at the club and alleviate some of the defensive duties of his midfield partners. The reliable reporter also said that someone of Amrabat’s ilk would benefit the likes of Casemiro, who has looked a shadow of his former self this campaign. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said…

“He’s [Sofyan Amrabat] not a left back. I mean, it's absolutely ludicrous that United were chasing this guy for months and months to solve their problems in defensive midfield, and he's barely played there. You know, whenever he does get into those positions, you can see what he holds in that area of the pitch and how he would benefit the likes of Casemiro and how even the defenders behind would benefit by having Amrabat in front of them. “But having Amrabat out at left back is just kind of a waste. It's okay for a one-off game here and there. But you don't want that to become the regular routine and Amrabat, I kind of do feel sorry for him that this is his introduction to Man United, just having to just fill a spot. That's not at all what he was brought for. He was bought to be an important part of this team in a crucial position, and he's not been able to show it.”

There were a litany of weakened areas that the club addressed across the summer months, but nobody could have foreseen the controversy between Ten Hag and Jadon Sancho, who was bought in for £73m in the summer of 2021, which now leaves the club one-man short.

Seeing as the 23-cap England international has been exiled from using all first team facilities, Manchester United are willing to part company with Sancho for a cut-price in order to get him out of Old Trafford, according to the Daily Star.

In return, a worthy replacement would need to be in line to alleviate the loss of the talented winger, who has scored just 12 goals in his 82-game Red Devils career. Juventus’ Federico Chiesa and Bayern Munich gem Serge Gnabry have been reported as options for Ten Hag and his entourage.

However, Jones, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT, gave United fans a massive blow by rubbishing any chance of them signing two European-proven wide men during the winter transfer window. Of course, their attacking woes have been relieved ever so slightly thanks to Antony’s return to action but recruiting a new player able to operate on either flank would be a wise decision.

Alternatively, Manchester Evening News has suggested that the 13-time Premier League champions are among a flurry of clubs that admire Napoli and Georgia starlet Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The blistering winger enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2022/23, registering 14 goals and 17 assists as he and Victor Osimhen helped fire Napoli to the Scudetto after a 33-year drought, but would cost a hefty figure given his tender age and goalscoring exploits.